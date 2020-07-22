‘Challenging’ Gympie council budget out next week

Message from the Mayor

It was great to see Gympie in the headlines for all the right reasons over the past week, with Gympie listed in the top five growth hotspots for regional Queensland, carrying the comment that our region is hugely underrated. This is something we already know and a reputation that is fast spreading.

We are ready for growth and this Council is changing its attitude. We are open for business and we’ll help and support not only our current hardworking businesses but any new business that is looking to establish

here. And it’s already begun with our building approval numbers the highest in five years.

Our approach is different; ‘how can we help you’ is the culture we need and are embracing.

Monday morning at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, guess speaker Rohan Toll spoke of using language that projects hope and optimism - a strong message for us all during this pandemic when people are doing it tough.

Next week will see the release of the 2020/2021 Gympie Regional Council Budget, which we will look to adopt on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

This budget has been challenging.

The news isn’t all good, however we have worked hard to deal with the issues we have inherited and focused on the priority areas of the basic services for our community and repairing our financial position. However, the fix will take some time.

With the election, COVID-19 impacts and our financial challenges, we will not be releasing the budget for consultation. Although we would have liked to have released it to our community, it was important to take the time to get it right and we know, due to our financial constraints and challenges, there was no room to move for an increase in spend. It just wouldn’t have been honest nor transparent asking for feedback knowing that the likelihood of changing the budget was low.

Today is our July Ordinary meeting. I hope you can join us for the live feed kicking off at 9am on the Council Facebook page.