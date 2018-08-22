Chainsaw used in Bruce Hwy road rage, car rammed for 30m

CRIME SPREE: The stolen Holden Colorado ute involved in a three day reign of terror across the Coast.

CRIME SPREE: The stolen Holden Colorado ute involved in a three day reign of terror across the Coast. Queensland Police Service

IN three days of terror and road rage on the Coast; a motorist was threatened with a chainsaw on the Bruce Hwy, a man rammed from behind for 30m on a busy stretch and an elderly woman held up in her own home.

Police have arrested two men, aged 17 and 22, they suspect where behind the reign of terror during a police raid at Boreen Point on Tuesday.

Several aspects of the offending are still being investigated, but a Sunshine Coast District Criminal Investigation spokesman said it had started with the theft of a Holden Colorado ute from a Cooran property on Saturday night.

Police will allege the owner's keys and wallet were stolen and cards were used by the offenders for several purchases.

CCTV captured the work utility the same night at the Noosaville service station, police arrived but did not give chase when the men refused to pull over.

On Sunday about 8.30am the ute was spotted at the Noosaville McDonalds. The men inside the car were wearing masks, gloves and hoods to cover their faces.

CRIME SPREE: The stolen Holden Colorado ute involved in a three day reign of terror across the Coast. Queensland Police Service

Later the ute was spotted on the Bruce Hwy travelling towards Yandina when it rammed another car from behind.

When the car pulled to the left lane, a passenger in the ute held up a chainsaw.

The spokesman said when the ute arrived in Nambour it was involved in another road rage incident near Nambour Plaza.

He said the driver got into an altercation with a motorist at the complex. The passenger got out of the car and threatened the motorist with a knife.

The victim took off towards Coronation Ave, but the ute followed and rammed the car for 30m up the road.

He said once the victim was able to regain control of the car he drove straight to the police station.

"He was freaked out," the spokesman said.

"He was banging on the police station door asking for help."

The same day the spokesman said a man, with the same description and wearing the same clothing threatened an elderly woman in her home, who had just come home from church.

The woman lived at a retirement home on Petrie Creek Rd and had parked her car in the garage before going inside.

"She saw a man approach her door from inside the garage," the spokesman said.

"She was inside, and he was in the garage, he demanded she hand over keys."

When the woman didn't, he kicked the door and threatened her with a knife.

The woman went further into her unit and the man fled the scene.

On Sunday, police found the Colorado ute completely burnt out and abandoned in Coorooibah.

The spokesman said a search warrant of the Boreen Point home found items of clothing and several stolen items relating to the offending.

Two men were taken into custody and charged with several offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud, attempted robbery, stealing, dangerous operation of a vehicle, drug possession and going armed to cause fear.

Both were due to appear in Maroochydore court today.