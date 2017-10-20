Chained and padlocked: Popular camp ground shut down

CHAINS across driveways and padlocks on doors.

That is how the Borumba Dam camping ground has been left after a disagreement over business viability caused the facility to close on Tuesday.

Former manager Col Huddy said he was unable to meet new stipulations imposed by Seqwater, and as a result has been forced to vacate.

"Seqwater has instructed us to remove all the fireplaces as they do not meet their standards," Mr Huddy said.

"This puts us in the position of being responsible for managing the unacceptable risks that go with uncontained fires.

"Seqwater insists all grey water cannot be discharged on to the ground and so must be discharged into drains but there are no drains.

"The manager is forbidden to construct drains and the provision of drains is a Seqwater sole responsibility.

"We cannot comply with this condition. The refusal to allow us to pump water means it must be brought in by tanker at a very significant cost and as a result the business will operate at a loss or if we are lucky it might break even.

"No one can undertake to run a business at a loss," he said.

Mr Huddy said the impact on the Mary Valley economy would be significant.

"There is definitely going to be a reduction of people," he said. "All the people that come here for weekends and holidays come from further away.

"The day use people will still come, but the long stay people aren't going to be here at all.

"50% of the people that use the dam now will find it difficult to do so in the future," he said.

Mr Huddy has had a management agreement with Seqwater for the past 11 years and was successful in his latest tender to continue managing the facility.

A spokesman for Seqwater, the company responsible for managing the south-east Queensland water grid of which Borumba Dam is a part, said the closure of the camp ground was temporary.

"The organisation recognises that the camp ground is a valued asset for the community and hopes to be in a position to announce the outcome of the tender process shortly," he said.

"We're working with the local event organisers to ensure planned events can continue to run at the camp grounds until further arrangements are in place.

"Seqwater recently launched a public tender for operation of the Borumba Dam camp grounds.

"The existing licensee Col Huddy was the successful tenderer. Unfortunately, we were unable to agree to terms and Mr Huddy has made a commercial decision to withdraw his tender.

"We thank Mr Huddy for his years of hard work in making the camp grounds a safe and enjoyable place for people to visit and wish him well for the future.

"Seqwater is progressing with the tender process along with the proposed refurbishment and upgrades of the existing camp ground facilities scheduled for February 2018.

"Confidential tender negotiations are ongoing and we expect to make an announcement on the immediate future in the coming weeks," he said.