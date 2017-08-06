24°
News

CEO's remarks expose truth of how council is run

Letter to the Editor Merv Welch | 6th Aug 2017 6:18 AM
CEO Bernard Smith. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
CEO Bernard Smith. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LAST Saturday's Gympie Times provided some interesting and provocative reading.

First there was the report of a special meeting of council to approve additional funding of $1.69 million for the revival of the Rattler. While the blow-out would not surprise many, I was surprised by the reasons given for it - considerations of safety and longevity.

One would have thought that both, and safety in particular, would have been major factors in the initial costings.

And while I have no knowledge of the user statistics in the heyday of the Rattler, the Mayor's estimate of future patronage as ... "30,000 people at the very least every year,” (some 560 people a week ) does seem rather optimistic.

Mayor Mick Curran trying tho get the Valley Rattler back on track. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Mayor Mick Curran trying tho get the Valley Rattler back on track. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

For the sake of ratepayers and any businesses that stand to benefit I hope his projected numbers materialise.

Then it was heartening to read that Member for Gympie Tony Perrett continues to pursue the council and the State Government to take ownership of the council's proposed anti free-speech policy.

The origins of the obnoxious policy are unclear. Incredibly, even the Ombudsman has been somehow pulled into the mix. The one thing that is strikingly evident is the council's unseemly haste to implement it.

Gympie Member Tony Perrett concerned about the weeds.
Gympie Member Tony Perrett concerned about the weeds. Renee Albrecht

As for the idea of the CEO or the Mayor adjudicating on complaints by constituents - that would appear not only to " stifle free-speech ", but to choke it to death.

Finally there was the Goldfinch letter regarding the disparaging public comments by council CEO (Bernard) Smith about the election process and, by implication, the councillors and their constituents.

Mr Smith allegedly likened the last council election to going to a shopping centre and saying ,”You, you, you and you let's go to a council meeting and administer a $1 billion organisation.”

Bernard Smith returns from the Ironman World Championship, Kona, Hawii.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Bernard Smith returns from the Ironman World Championship, Kona, Hawii.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

The remarks show the utmost contempt for the electors and the nine candidates they put into office. Furthermore they, possibly unintentionally, shine a light on how the council operates, or rather, is managed.

Mr Smith's comments expose the farcical nature of an exhaustive and expensive electoral process which results in a council that is apparently irrelevant to the real governance of the region.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council letters letter to the editor valley rattler

With doors still open, this op shop needs you

With doors still open, this op shop needs you

Give a helping hand to the team at the Lions Club Op Shop

See you later Mr de Vere, Kev, Grandpa

The late Kevin de Vere, who passed away last month, aged 91.

Letter: We are forever in his debt.

Macadamia crop revised down to 47,000 tonnes

FORECAST: Challenging harvest conditions have played havoc with macadamia crop yields.

It won't be another record crop after all

Getting fired up at rule- flouters

FED UP: Inspector Konrad Sawczynski at the Curra Rural Fire Brigade Station.

Unregistered blazes are causing headaches for our firies

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Workshop for creative kids at the Gallery this weekend

KIDS ZONE: A space for children to relax, explore and create art will be created at Gympie Regional Gallery today.

Great things on at the Gallery this weekend

Aerodrome open day will thrill

Little sisters Indiana (left) and Milla Sidey, of Elliott Heads, in the pilot's seat of a glider at the Gympie Aerodrome open day last year.

Jet fighter joy flights, WW2 Mustangs and vintage cars

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary August 3-8

What's on the small screen this week

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in Seven's new mini-series and the drama continues on The Bachelor and Australian Survivor.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

no time 2 wait with this 1!

8 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 5 $275,000!

Take a step back in time, when homes were homes and built to last! This really is a heart buyers property, perfect for someone seeking the good old days or just a...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

A GREAT DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH!!!

3 Woolgar Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 26th...

Here is the perfect home for you if you are looking for a home you can stamp your own mark on!! Situated on a rare and lovely FLAT 878m2 block within walking...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

FANTASTIC DUAL LIVING OPPORTUNITY

4 Jellick Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 5 $398,000

Properties with dual living don't come to the market very often and this property is fabulous! You will be wowed by the beautiful surroundings and the beautiful...

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

Pensioners hurt by Gympie's growing rental market

BOOM TIME: Gympie rentals are on the rise, which is not good news for renters.

Good news for region has unfortunate side effect.

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week