CEO's remarks expose truth of how council is run

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LAST Saturday's Gympie Times provided some interesting and provocative reading.

First there was the report of a special meeting of council to approve additional funding of $1.69 million for the revival of the Rattler. While the blow-out would not surprise many, I was surprised by the reasons given for it - considerations of safety and longevity.

One would have thought that both, and safety in particular, would have been major factors in the initial costings.

And while I have no knowledge of the user statistics in the heyday of the Rattler, the Mayor's estimate of future patronage as ... "30,000 people at the very least every year,” (some 560 people a week ) does seem rather optimistic.

Mayor Mick Curran trying tho get the Valley Rattler back on track. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

For the sake of ratepayers and any businesses that stand to benefit I hope his projected numbers materialise.

Then it was heartening to read that Member for Gympie Tony Perrett continues to pursue the council and the State Government to take ownership of the council's proposed anti free-speech policy.

The origins of the obnoxious policy are unclear. Incredibly, even the Ombudsman has been somehow pulled into the mix. The one thing that is strikingly evident is the council's unseemly haste to implement it.

Gympie Member Tony Perrett concerned about the weeds. Renee Albrecht

As for the idea of the CEO or the Mayor adjudicating on complaints by constituents - that would appear not only to " stifle free-speech ", but to choke it to death.

Finally there was the Goldfinch letter regarding the disparaging public comments by council CEO (Bernard) Smith about the election process and, by implication, the councillors and their constituents.

Mr Smith allegedly likened the last council election to going to a shopping centre and saying ,”You, you, you and you let's go to a council meeting and administer a $1 billion organisation.”

Bernard Smith returns from the Ironman World Championship, Kona, Hawii.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

The remarks show the utmost contempt for the electors and the nine candidates they put into office. Furthermore they, possibly unintentionally, shine a light on how the council operates, or rather, is managed.

Mr Smith's comments expose the farcical nature of an exhaustive and expensive electoral process which results in a council that is apparently irrelevant to the real governance of the region.

Merv Welch,

The Palms