CEO's comments 'disrespect' councillors: letter

GYMPIE Regional Council's CEO is a member of Local Government Managers Australia.

During a recent public hearing-inquiry into the long-term financial sustainability of local government, our CEO Bernard Smith spoke to the inquiry following comments made by the CEO of Noosa Shire Council.

Mr Smith's response and in part his comments included the following:

"We had 60 councillors in the last election. It is a bit like going to the shopping centre and saying, 'You, you, you and you, let's go to a Council meeting and administer a $1 billion organisation".

Mr Smith, you obviously think that as an employee who has several university degrees you are better equipped to manage public funds in a more financially sustainable way than people democratically elected by the community which in my opinion would be very debatable.

As the general manager (CEO in Queensland) of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council you were part of the project control group for "The Glasshouse" project about which a public inquiry was conducted by commissioner Frank Willan into "Whether the Council exercised prudent financial and project management regarding the planning and development of the infrastructure project known as "The Glasshouse".

The council was sacked for numerous reasons outlined in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Public Inquiry, including failure to impose financial controls over the project or to involve its community in the planning and funding for the project. An administrator was appointed.

Considering your involvement in the Glasshouse Project what gives you the right to comment on a councillor's ability to understand and administer a council in a financially sustainable way?

If councillors were not forced to make decisions in secret, which gags them from speaking publicly, if they were provided with greater access to decisions made by council employees and kept better informed about excessive financial spending on non profitable, non core projects, and had this council not removed numerous local senior employees who lived in Gympie and understood and interacted with the community and councillors, and if meaningful community engagement and transparency was practised, then better financial outcomes would be achieved.

You also commented "I have always said that particularly at the state and federal levels elected members normally come from the major parties with filtering systems and only the best and the right people get through".

Did you mean to say "undemocratic filtering systems" made by factional groups which the Liberal and Labor parties have been grappling with for years? What an absurdly ridiculous statement to make.

I would doubt many would agree with you considering the standard of some of our current state and commonwealth MPs.

I fail to see how you as a member of the LGMA have the right to use a public platform to deride and marginalise those who run for local office, and the way they are chosen by the community. Your comments were disrespectful to well intentioned people and should be condemned.

Ray Goldfinch,

Gympie

Article on 'killer' dismays

GYMPIE friends of the late Graeme Hughes were dismayed to see an article lauding his killer, in The Gympie Times on July 25, in which his death was dismissed as an incident this man prefers not to talk about.

Those who knew Graeme remember a gentle and highly talented musician, humanist and renaissance man whose boundless love and enthusiasm for life was obscenely cut short in a frenzied and sustained hammer attack.

Well may this wretch hide within his new-found embracing of religion, but we who honour the memory of Graeme experienced only grief on seeing his passing dismissed in such a shallow and thoughtless manner.

Gerry Dacy,

Pie Creek