‘CEO’s 100 day report to be released within the week’

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig:

Monday afternoon was another major milestone for Council, holding a ‘special meeting’ where our CEO, Shane Gray, presented his 100 day review and due diligence report of the organisation.

The in-depth report has been produced with information coming from staff, Councillors, community, businesses and external agencies, as well as experts in their fields to audit several areas across Council.

CEO Shane Gray delivered his report to councillors this week.
For me, this is another step towards returning Gympie Regional Council to a community and

business focused organisation, with a culture of “how can we help you?”

To make any changes, you first need to fully understand the organisation and I would like to thank everyone who assisted to ensure a robust and measured report was delivered to Council. I would like to specifically thank staff for their openness and support during the process.

The report and the new organisational structure was unanimously endorsed at the special meeting.

This isn’t a stand-alone piece of work. We continue to work with numerous agencies, such as the QTC, to help us repair and become a council others look to as an inspiration. However, we have a long way to go, and the news isn’t always good.

Councillors Bob Fredman, Warren Polley, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bruce Devereaux, Jess Milne, Dan Stewart and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon voted to release the report.
Our financial position is still a challenge. We are working with staff to repair this, but Rome wasn’t built in a day; it will take us time to get back to a position we can all be proud of.

The report isn’t just our report. Council endorsed the release of the review to the public – we are your council, spending your hard earned money and you deserve to know what is happening.

We can’t use the word transparent and not open our doors to our community – actions speak louder than words. You will see the report on the council website in the next week.

On behalf of council I would like to thank our CEO Shane Gray. We know we have many areas that are working well; however it would be naive not to acknowledge that we have many gaps and areas for improvement, and it is encouraging to see us on our way.

Gympie Times

