CEO gives blow-by-blow account of council 'fracas' at trial

A GYMPIE District Court jury has begun forensic examination of video recordings made during a land rights demonstration that turned violent at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office, almost three years ago.

Council CEO Bernard Smith told the court of tense moments during which he tried to de-escalate a physically violent situation which was like nothing he had experienced before.

Before the court are Aboriginal land rights activists Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson, 52, of Southside), Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (charged as Mervyn Alfred James Tomlinson, 54, of Bundaberg) and Djaki Widjung (charged as Diane Redden-King, 61, of Curra).

They have pleaded not guilty to a total of 18 charges, including one of forcible entry to council property, causing "reasonable fear to (Gympie Mayor) Michael William Curran.

TRIAL DAY 2: Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson) and Djaki Widjung (charged as Diane Redden-King) -facing the camera- and Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (charged as Mervyn Tomlinson) -on the lawn to the right- out side Gympie District Court this morning. Arthur Gorrie

Eight of the charges are against Wit-boooka, who is accused of assaulting five people including Mayor Cr Curran, Mr Smith, infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides, then-Senior Constable Daven Bruce Richards and Diana Elizabeth White.

The other two are also accused, with Wit-boooka, of assaulting Cr Curran and causing bodily harm.

They are represented by barristers rated in Doyle's Guide as three of Australia's top Native Title lawyers - Terry McAvoy QC (for Wit-boooka), Andrew Preston (for Mervyn Tomlinson) and David Yarrow, for Diane Redden-King).

Under cross-examination, Mr Smith agreed his conduct could be described as "playing Switzerland" by seeking to be a non-combatant and to help restore calm.

Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson) and Djaa'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (Mervyn Tomlinson) outside Gympie District Court this week. Arthur Gorrie

He had been positioned between Cr Curran and Wit-boooka and agreed Mervyn Tomlinson might have been in a similar situation and had "adopted a passive position throughout the melee.

"He was certainly not being aggressive and was probably the meat in the sandwich then," Mr Smith said.

"He was certainly, for most of my observation, not being aggressive."

He described an incident in which "a tall person,male" had entered the building "wearing a bright top and a flag around his shoulders."

He had become aware of two other non-staff members.

"He was being very vocal, talking about his right to be there. He was in a slightly agitated state.

"I think everyone was taken aback by what was happening."

LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court earlier. Arthur Gorrie

"I asked him to leave. He said I had no authority to. He became more worked up, leading him to push my shoulder.

"I was getting more and more concerned about his state of mind. He became more agitated, continuing to talk in a raised voice.

"He is fairly imposing in stature when close to you. The push on my shoulder made me very concerned there was something else coming.

"I became more concerned he was going to strike me."

Cr Curran had been close behind him.

"About that time the mayor struck him and a fracas followed from there."

Under cross examination, Mr Smith said he recalled the mayor punching Wit-boooka and did not believe Wit-boooka struck back.

He rejected a suggestion that the shove he experienced occurred "after the punch (by the mayor)"

"With respect, I refute that strongly," he said.

Gary Tomlinson had "shoved the mayor into a partition... there was a bit of an entanglement (and) a flurry of arms and legs."

Mr Smith said his "main goal was to separate the two."

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council Renee Albrecht

Police had then arrived and when they moved to arrest Wit-boooka, "he said he did not recognise police authority to arrest him."

"The mayor (moved) to help and I ended up providing some assistance to one of the police.

"They (the demonstrators) refused to physically co-operate, pushed back and kept resisting.

"The situation came under control and they were taken away," he said.

The incident began about 11.30am when Wit-boooka entered a staff area, a call centre.

"He had things in his hand and in general terms was talking about the council being evicted."

The case continues today before Judge Bernard Porter.