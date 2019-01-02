CEO derails Rattler report speculation

SPECULATION the long-awaited review into the Rattlers multiple blowouts had been delivered were shot down by Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith yesterday.

The report commissioned by Mayor Mick Curran is already past its first expected delivery date of July last year.

Claims were made on social media this week that it had been delivered, but Mr Smith said that was untrue.

"The report is not complete but I am hoping that this will occur in the first couple of months of this year,” he said.

He said a key piece of the review was it needed to be finished "in parallel” with the legal questions surrounding the adequacy of detailed specifications given to the council during the rail line's restoration.

"It is hoped to provide a further legal briefing to councillors in the next few weeks,” Mr Smith said.