CEO Bernard Smith’s job under threat at today’s meeting
BERNARD Smith’s job as Gympie council’s chief executive is under threat, with a vote of no confidence to be lodged at today’s council meeting.
The motion, listed only as a “staff matter” on today’s council agenda, will be debated in committee.
It will be the second no confidence motion Mr Smith has faced; now-retired councillor Ian Petersen made one at his last general meeting in February 2016.
It lapsed after failing to attract a second mover.
It is unknown on what grounds the motion has been made.