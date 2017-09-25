Century 21 in Gympie takes flight

SOLD: Another one sold thanks to Billy Mitchell and his highly experienced staff at Century 21 Gympie.

SOLD: Another one sold thanks to Billy Mitchell and his highly experienced staff at Century 21 Gympie. Contributed

IT IS 18 months on for Billy Mitchell since he opened up the Gympie branch of Century 21 Platinum Agents and the business has really taken off.

"It's better than I thought it would be. It's a dream result,” Billy said of his first year as sole director and business owner of Century 21 Platinum Agents in Gympie.

No stranger to real estate, Billy has been in the industry for six years and in addition to the Gympie office, he has another branch in Tin Can Bay about six months older.

Billy has real passion for the industry and said for him it all comes down to good customer service, something he excels at, having spent the early years of his career in the hospitality industry.

"When you make happy clients, you make clients for life,” he said.

He also said a large part of his success to date was because of the team he had backing him.

"Teamwork makes the dream work,” he said.

"There are currently 25 members of the Century 21 team between the two offices and growth for the business was always the plan.

"I always set the business up with growth in mind and it's like anything, you have to begin with good foundations.”

Since this time last year, the Century 21 rental portfolio alone has more than trebled from over 300 properties to more than 1000 properties around the shire including residential, rural and commercial tenancies.

"It's important your investment is well looked after and I have hand picked the highest quality property managers to join the Century 21 team,” Billy said.

