Central Queensland teachers named in state’s top list

SHE has cried with them, celebrated with them, climbed the Story Bridge with them, challenged and 'prodded' them.

Almost 40 years after she started at Moura State High School, Norah Parsons' journey with students includes teaching the grandchildren of former pupils she taught decades ago.

Mrs Parsons is a multi-award winning educator and community "icon" in her mining town where her dedication to students and her selflessness is legendary.

This year she is a finalist in the Queensland College of Teachers (QCT) TEACHX Awards, in the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching category, for her extraordinary commitment to her students and the school community.

She is joined by two other finalists from Central Queensland.

When students at Emmaus College Rockhampton (ECR) feel anxious or worried, or go through a tough time, it has been a teacher of religion and pastoral middle leader Patrick Egan who has eassured them.

His pragmatic approach and his work on the college's Responsible Thinking Process are just some of the reasons Mr Egan is a finalist in the Queensland College of Teachers Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning TEACHX Award.

"I'm probably quite grounded when dealing with things; I just deal with them as they need to be dealt with," Mr Egan said.

"When people are struggling or if they are having those personal times of crisis, I'm quite calm and I listen. When they can see that you're calm and you're showing them dignity and respect, I think they know that there's hope," he said.

Wendy Goldston

Already recognised as one of the nation's most inspirational teachers, Rockhampton's Wendy Goldston has a passion for providing students with transformative experiences that has seen her named as a finalist in state teaching awards.

The Frenchville State School (FSS) teacher is a finalist in the inaugural Innovation in Teaching TEACHX Award.

In 2016 she was selected as one of 10 OfficeMax 'A Day Made Better' Award winners out of 30,000 teachers nationwide.

In her third decade as a teacher, Mrs Goldston was chosen to create and run a 'one-of-a-kind' extension and enrichment program for Years 3 to 6, which she called BLOOM: Bringing Learning Opportunities to Outstanding Minds.

Every term the BLOOM classroom is redecorated to reference new themes for both Literacy and Numeracy.

Mrs Goldston plays her own dramatic roles, including being 'Goldy', an ice-cream van owner, for Numeracy, and the Amazon safari guide 'Rain Forest' for Literacy.

The winners will be announced October 24, on the eve of World Teachers' Day celebrations in Queensland.

This year a record 243 nominations were received.