Sisters who married brothers celebrate a century of love

Centenarian sisters Edith Stephens, 100, and Violet ­Stephens, 103, are as fit as ­fiddles, both living independently down the road from one another. Not only are they both in triple digits, but the sisters also married two brothers — ­making the pair both sisters and sister-in-laws.

Living to 100 is a big milestone, but living to 100 with your sister is truly incredible.

Violet, who celebrates her 104th birthday on Sunday, married William 'Bill' Stephens in 1938.

Her sister Edith married Frank Stephens two years later in 1940.

Today, the centenarian sisters are not only sisters twice over, but they are also best friends.

"People are amazed I think," Edith said.

Violet (front) and Edith Stephens are Geelong's Century Sisters, and they're also each others' sister-in-law. Violet will turn 104 on Sunday (10/11), her little sister Edith turned 100 in May. The siblings grew up with the maiden name Lucas but married brothers William and Frank Stephens. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

"They are always pulling us up at the supermarket and asking if we're sisters or twins."

The pair grew up together in their family home at Stonyford, where they met their husbands as teenagers at a local dance.

"They couldn't dance - we taught them to dance ­actually," Edith said.

"I suppose it is a bit funny we married two brothers."

As children and young adults, they used to dress in blue and pink frocks and now - decades later, their colourful fashion taste is much the same.

Violet was even married in a blue dress, with Edith standing beside her in the wedding party wearing a pink one.

Edith and Violet live in Grovedale, Victoria.

Violet and Edith Stephens are Geelong's Century Sisters, and they're also each others' sister-in-law. Violet will turn 104 on Sunday (10/11), her little sister Edith turned 100 in May. The siblings grew up with the maiden name Lucas but married brothers William and Frank Stephens. Left: Edith and Frank with William and Violet on their wedding day. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

"We have grown up together and haven't been apart much," Violet said.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were just 4425 people in Australia aged 100 as of June 30 last year. The figure equates to just 0.0177 per cent of the ­population, or about one in 5600 people.

The sisters have shared more milestones together than fingers could count - weddings, anniversaries, the birth of children, and even their own 100th birthdays.

Edith blew out 100 candles in May this year.

She has eight children, 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Both sisters never thought they would live this long, but remain thankful they have one another as lifelong companions.

"I was very pleased Edie made it to 100," Violet said.

Today, they love doing craft together, including knitting, croqueting and painting, formerly being part of the Country Women's Association group.

They look at one another and laugh, their eyes smiling as they both know in their hearts and minds their life story is an amazing one. "It is very ­special," Edith said.