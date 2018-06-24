Cemetery Crawl recalls Gympie's Irish and English pioneers

FASCINATING FINDS: How did English-born Richard Hocking Wallis end up living in early Gympie? Find out at the Gympie Family History Society's Cemetery Crawl on Wednesday night.

FASCINATING FINDS: How did English-born Richard Hocking Wallis end up living in early Gympie? Find out at the Gympie Family History Society's Cemetery Crawl on Wednesday night.

IRISH...English...it was a real melting pot that formed Gympie in the early days.

And you can find out more about some of the people who travelled from far distant shores to make a new life in our region at the Gympie Family History Society's mid-year Cemetery Crawl on Wednesday, June 27.

You don't get more Irish than being named Kenny which is the name of a very large family who lived, worked and died in our town many years ago.

Their stories are included in the Cemetery Crawl to be held at the Gympie Cemetery where many a headstone holds the fascinating histories of the pioneers who helped shaped this vibrant region.

Another tale being told is that of William Walsh who was born around 1824 in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland. After immigrating to Australia, he enlisted in the Queensland Constabulary around 1863.

Following the discovery of gold in Gympie, he was, for a period of time, in charge of the One Mile police station.

He was then transferred to the station in Gympie.

He held the position of head of police in the district up until about 18 months prior to his death.

Hear more about this highly regarded man at the Cemetery Crawl.

To even up the nationalities, GFHS is also sharing the story of English born Richard Hocking Wallis and his family.

Gympie Ambulance Centre in Crown Rd, circa 1926, features in the family history of the Nelson family whose story will be told at Wednesday night's Cemetery Crawl.

Another English family is the Nelson family which has a very strong connection to the Gympie Ambulance through the marriage of Mary Ann Nelson and long-time ambulance superintendent Lewis Dean.

Other family names whose stories are being shared on Wednesday night are Colwel, Molton, Dudley and the combined family of Rogers/O'Neill/McKeown.

The Cemetery Crawl gets under way at 6.30pm (meet at the shed in the Gympie Cemetery in Corella Road), but why not come a little early and chat with other crawlers.

A raffle will be drawn on the night, so bring a dollar or two for tickets.

Cost for the crawl is $7.50 per person ($5 for GFHS members) and includes a light soup supper and a booklet.

Register your interest to the GFHS on 5482 8211 (leave your name and number of people attending) - this assists with catering and printing.

Wrap up warmly, wear good walking shoes and bring a torch if you wish.

Gympie's Great War book series will also be for sale for $30 each (eftpos available).