26°
News

Celebrations planned to mark Fraser Island milestones

31st Jul 2017 1:11 PM
'PARADISE': Celebrations are planned to mark two important milestones for Fraser Island.
'PARADISE': Celebrations are planned to mark two important milestones for Fraser Island. Sarah Manning

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A celebration will be held to mark 40 years since the end of sandmining on Fraser Island and 25 years since the island's World Heritage listing, held at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

More than a hundred delegates are expected to attend the Time, Tide and Tourism conference at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Sippy Downs campus on August 16.

Fraser Island is also known by its traditional name, K'Gari, which means "paradise”.

It will be the seventh Biennial Fraser Island conference and bring together a large array of people concerned with the future of the island.

Conference convenor, John Sinclair said the conference will look back in time to the great controversy over sandmining in the 1970s, with the Commissioner of the 1975-76 Fraser Island Inquiry Dr John Hookey, which brought an end to mining.

Special advisor to the Commission, Chris Loorham, will review the transition over 40 years from confrontation to collaboration.

Keynote Speaker, Classic music (ABC FM) broadcaster and historian Dr Martin Buzacott, who has a long connection with the Great Sandy Region, will address the inspirational aspects of the natural environment in a topic he has titled "Drawing Artistic Inspiration from the Landscape”.

The exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance is one of the criteria recognised in the island's World Heritage listing.

Mr Sinclair outlined the scope of the conference.

"As well as discussing the tides of time, the tides of Great Sandy Strait will come into some scrutiny with a paper on the marine life in the Ramsar listed waterway and the possible impact on these from the proposed open cut Colton Coal Mine” Mr Sinclair said.

Trends in tourism will also be subjected to some scrutiny with a presentation on a study now underway investigating sustainable transport options on Fraser Island and insights on how overseas World Heritage sites manage visitor numbers.

A feature of the conference will be two Q&A panels, one addresses the increasing role and ways in which Citizen Science in assisting management of Fraser Island while the other panel tackles the topic of tackling the island's invasive pests, particularly the role that volunteers are playing to help preserve the natural integrity of Fraser Island.

Details of the conference can be found at at www.fido.org.au On line registrations can be made at: http://www.queenslandconservation.org.au/fido

Gympie Times

Topics:  conservation fraser island gympie national parks university of the sunshine coast

Gympie youngsters' car rolls 15m down embankment

Gympie youngsters' car rolls 15m down embankment

'It could have been very bad - it was lucky there were no fatalities.'

Red tape killing our farms - new report says we need to fix it

STOP OVER-REGULATION: Report steering committee member, farmer and Agforce vice president Georgie Somerset.

Report blasts over-regulation of farming sector

Three generations of Shepherds and going strong

THREE GENERATIONS: Brock Shepherd (left) and Paul Eaton in the new homewares department at Shepherd's Betta Living in Tozer St.

Family's Tozer St business expansion 'inevitable'

Invite Sam Pang to the Muster, says letter writer

HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Sam Pang has been plugging the Gympie Muster on national television.

Let's do it, Gympie Muster!

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight when one contestant loses all of his clothes during a challenge — but just keeps on going.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

SMALL ACREAGE WITH SHED!

132 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council ... $145,000

1.8 acres, fenced, with 9m x 6m shed with cement slab, Council approved. Kitchenette with cupboards, wine rack, gas stove/oven and pot belly stove. Bathroom with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

Fantastic Home and Shed

54 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000+

WOW ....This fantastic modern home has an excellent layout with open plan, central kitchen and dining with the lounge being adjacent. The lounge area also has...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

47 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road ... $125,000 + GST

Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road on the east side of Gympie with great exposure to the Tin Can Bay Road and proposed new...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Expressions of...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

BUILT TO LAST

94 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

country lifestyle close 2 town!

10 Burgess Road, Calico Creek 4570

3 1 2 $495,000!

Its time to settle into the country life with this one! Fall in love with the charm this property has to offer with rolling green hills, a creek, beautiful gardens...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter