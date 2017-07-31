Celebrations planned to mark Fraser Island milestones

'PARADISE': Celebrations are planned to mark two important milestones for Fraser Island.

A celebration will be held to mark 40 years since the end of sandmining on Fraser Island and 25 years since the island's World Heritage listing, held at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

More than a hundred delegates are expected to attend the Time, Tide and Tourism conference at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Sippy Downs campus on August 16.

Fraser Island is also known by its traditional name, K'Gari, which means "paradise”.

It will be the seventh Biennial Fraser Island conference and bring together a large array of people concerned with the future of the island.

Conference convenor, John Sinclair said the conference will look back in time to the great controversy over sandmining in the 1970s, with the Commissioner of the 1975-76 Fraser Island Inquiry Dr John Hookey, which brought an end to mining.

Special advisor to the Commission, Chris Loorham, will review the transition over 40 years from confrontation to collaboration.

Keynote Speaker, Classic music (ABC FM) broadcaster and historian Dr Martin Buzacott, who has a long connection with the Great Sandy Region, will address the inspirational aspects of the natural environment in a topic he has titled "Drawing Artistic Inspiration from the Landscape”.

The exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance is one of the criteria recognised in the island's World Heritage listing.

Mr Sinclair outlined the scope of the conference.

"As well as discussing the tides of time, the tides of Great Sandy Strait will come into some scrutiny with a paper on the marine life in the Ramsar listed waterway and the possible impact on these from the proposed open cut Colton Coal Mine” Mr Sinclair said.

Trends in tourism will also be subjected to some scrutiny with a presentation on a study now underway investigating sustainable transport options on Fraser Island and insights on how overseas World Heritage sites manage visitor numbers.

A feature of the conference will be two Q&A panels, one addresses the increasing role and ways in which Citizen Science in assisting management of Fraser Island while the other panel tackles the topic of tackling the island's invasive pests, particularly the role that volunteers are playing to help preserve the natural integrity of Fraser Island.

Details of the conference can be found at at www.fido.org.au On line registrations can be made at: http://www.queenslandconservation.org.au/fido