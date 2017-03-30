Celebration of heritage

CELEBRATION: (Back front left) Quinn Edwards, Keely Powell, Angel Weber and Georgia Groves. (Middle from left) Angeline Medland , Nicole Turner, Sylvia Fielding and Rod Jenkins. (Front from left) Peter Maddocks, Charlie Dann, Steven Elliott, Declan Nicol, Isabella Menzies and Darrin Edwards.

IT WAS a full agenda at James Nash State High School recently for the James Nash Day celebrations of 2017.

Students, teachers, staff and invited guests celebrated the day, which again this year incorporated National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Many students tried their hand at gold panning, with lucky punters managing to find - and keep - tiny nuggets dredged from the bottom of the large tanks.

Panning for gold are Nikita Carter, Connor Lavell, Cameron Price and Robert Gourley. Contributed

The day got off to a great start as the stage band entertaining the crowd with various tunes, followed by a special parade attended by invited guests.

Guest speakers Charlie Dann and Steven Elliott, past students, delivered motivating speeches to the packed hall.

They praised the opportunities provided throughout their time at James Nash and encouraged the students to stay focused on their goals.

Charlie is the current Australian amateur golf champion and Steven is a member of the Australian basketball team.

School captains' speeches included The History of James Nash, The History of our School and Our School in 2017.

The school's vocal group wowed guests and students by singing the national anthem, followed by Can't help Falling in Love.

A string ensemble completed the entertainment.

Mr and Mrs James Nash, aka school captains Isabella Menzies and Declan Nicol Contributed

Dressed in period costume, school captains Declan Nicol and Isabella Menzies braved the humidity to stay in character for the duration of the proceedings - a fine pair they made as Mr and Mrs James Nash.

The school captains joined invited guests for lunch at the close of the formalities.

There was more gold panning to be had by students in the afternoon as well as the signing of an anti-bullying and violence declaration.

A staff versus students netball game to round off the celebration day was also popular.