Celebrated Gympie author announces new book on the way

Gympie author Karen Foxlee continues to win awards for her writing.

CELEBRATED Gympie author Karen Foxlee has announced her as yet untitled new children’s novel will hit the shelves next year.

Ms Foxlee’s acclaimed fifth novel Lenny’s Book of Everything this year scooped up the Ethel Turner Prize at the New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards, adding to a Queensland

Literary Award and the Children’s Book of the Year gong at the Indie Book Awards last year.

She took to Facebook to announce the latest project, which will draw inspiration from her own young life in Mt Isa.

“I have a new children’s novel coming out next year. It’s set in the town I grew up in,” she said.

“It is completely filled up with that strange, beautiful place, as well as some pretty wonderful friendships, some intense hurts and a whole lot of hope. Oh, and there’s some magic.”

Ms Foxlee said she came up with the concept for the story while “researching with an Arts Council grant a couple of years ago”.

“So glad it’s turned into a real thing,” she said.

The author has not yet revealed a final release date for the new project.