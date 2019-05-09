Celebrate Gympie's top students - who will make the grade?

ON SATURDAY we start rolling out our celebration of the high achieving youngsters kicking goals at our region's high schools.

Too often our young people are dismissed because of their age, or criticised for their screen addictions and attitudes that don't sit easily with older generations.

But these young people are the leaders of tomorrow; the ones who will inherit the earth.

They are our great hope, and I personally find enormous inspiration in their innocence, passion and ability to cope with what must be a very different and difficult world to grow up in.

I have no doubt that every generation despairs for the future of mankind based on the differences (and terrible music) of the younger generation.

But the truth is, somehow humanity keeps muddling along; getting a lot of things wrong, but generally moving the human race forward, hopefully towards a better future for all, not just a lucky few.

Responsible for nurturing that beautiful, innocent youth, is parenthood. Some young people cursed with crappy parents find a miraculous strength deep down inside to rise above and carve out a positive life despite their upbringing, but for too many abuse and neglect victims, their future is set.

On Mother's Day this Sunday let us acknowledge the under-acknowledged, critical importance of mothers and the incredible, powerful maternal instinct that drives them.