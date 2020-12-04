CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS: 17 fabulous events in and near Gympie

The Christmas Fun Fair will be held at the GYmpie AFL grounds all weekend.

THE weather has turned hot and sticky, the Christmas trees and decorations are up and out and we are officially into the countdown to Christmas 2020.

Gympie has plenty planned to get into the spirit of Christmas, from major events taking over the entire CBD of the city, to country hall committees planning their own Christmas parties. But wherever you live in the Gympie region, there’s a celebration near you to put you in the Christmas spirit, bring you closer to your neighbours and your community, and put a big smile on the face of you and your family.

Here is just a sample of what is occurring:

Gympie Christmas Fun Fair

WHAT: A welcomed community event of amusement rides, sideshow ally games, food trucks, live music and more.

WHERE: Ray Warren Oval (AFL grounds at Six Mile)

WHEN: 4-10pm TODAY (Friday), TOMORROW 2-10pm, SUNDAY 2-9pm

COST: $3 per person at the gate

The event supports the amusement ride industry that has been out of work since March 2020 due to covid shut down of all shows and events.

Be sure to take a picnic blanket as you will see local music artists perform who for many have not had paid gigs all year.

Country at the Beach

WHAT: After a sell-outs in 2018 and 2019, we’re back in 2020 with the country music party of the summer! Featuring a stellar lineup: TRAVIS COLLINS / CASEY BARNES / LEIGHA MOORE / LIAM BREW / NATALIE PEARSON / MICKEY PYE / DEE JAYE BUX

WHERE: Rainbow Beach Sports CLub

WHEN: Saturday, December 5

COST: Tickets at www.trybooking.com/BLZJH

Kin Kin Christmas Market and Car Boot Sale

WHAT: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas - which means time to hit the local markets. You can enjoy a great range of famously fresh spray free and organic local and Aussie produce. Beautifully crafted local health and beauty range products, fresh flowers and other surprises the elves are picking as we speak. This market day also brings a local carboot sale so you can check out a range of treasures and bric-a-brac for those stocking fillers (or maybe just for you). Use codeword KIN KIN PLEASE for 15% off at the Kin Kin Fresh stall.

WHERE: Kin Kin Oval in Kin Kin

WHEN: 8am-12noon Sunday, December 6

COST: Free entry

Christmas markets offer a huge range of unique and homemade Christmas present ideas, as well as fresh local produce.

Christmas Twlight Train

WHAT: Join us for a special twilight train as you steam through the Mary Valley and join in the Christmas festivities at Amamoor Station (December 11) or Dagun Station (December 18) before returning to Gympie. First Class Car - Travel in style and enjoy a local cheese plate, and your beverage of choice on board the iconic Club Car. Very limited seating. Bookings Essential.

WHERE: Gympie Train Station out to the Mary Valley and back

WHEN: 5pm, December 11 and December 18, departing Gympie station 5pm and returning 9pm.

COST: From $62 CLICK HERE TO BOOK

Mary Christmas

WHAT: Mary Street comes alive with stalls, entertainment, Christmas carols, shopping and dining all cloaked inth joyful sights and sounds of Christmas

WHERE: Mary Street, Gympie

WHEN: 5-9pm Wednesday, December 16 and December 23

COST: Free entry

Take the family down to Mary Street and enjoy boutique shopping, live music including Christmas carols, nativity scene, wine tasting, food trucks, market stalls, trees decorated by traders and the community, and café’s, bars and restaurants will be open.

The festivities commence from 5pm, with road closures in place from 4pm.

For more information, please contact the council on 1300 307 800 or council@gympie.qld.gov.au.

The GYmpie CBD will come alive on December 16 and 23 when Mary street becomes a Christmas wonderland.

Christmas market Cedar Pocket Hall

WHAT: Christmas market with some free Christmas crafts for the kids and a small Christmas gift for each child. The country cafe will be stocked with delicious CHristmas themed baked goods and there will be a range of stalls including Goomboorian stone fruit, Kin Kin eco cleaning products, Stevina produce food spices, plants, macrame hangers, magnet therapy, CWA baked goods, jams, chutney, Christmas cards and decorations, Christmas gifts for teachers, paintings and more

WHERE: Cedar Pocket Hall at Cedar Pocket

WHEN: This Saturday, 8am-12noon



COST: Free entry

Christmas Twilight Market

WHAT: Don’t miss out on your Santa Photos this year at the South Twilight Markets. Santa will be arriving by Motorbike at 4.30pm thanks to the Military Brotherhood MMC Cooloola-Sunshine Coast. Keep your eye out for the Motorbikes. Plus there will be tonnes of stalls and dining options and entertainment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

WHERE: Gympie South State School

WHEN: From 4-8pm on Saturday, December 12 (Meet Santa from 4.30-7.30pm)

COST: Free entry

Christmas Comedy at The Bunker

WHAT: Kick off your festive season with a night of jolly LOLs at The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar in Gympie. Comedy powerhouse and former Triple M breakfast presenter Greg ‘Sully’ Sullivan will be joined by local comedians Carolyn Mandersloot and Anna Brennan and rising Brisbane stars Nicole Garcia and Laughable winner Anisa Sanyu Nandaula.

Perfect for a work Christmas party, date night or just a fun night out with some mates.

WHERE: The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar at 250 Mary Street (ground flood)

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm-7.30pm, and then another at 8pm

COST: $25

BAND SUCCESS: The Hillbilly Goats will perform at the Theebine Hotel. Jacinta Simons (Goat Buster), Bryce Wearne (Goat Boy) and Mahney Wearne (Goat Girl).

Hillbilly Goats at the Theebine Hotel

WHAT: Kick yer Shoes off, Put yer hoe down & Hang on to yer Britches!!! The Hillbilly Goats return to the BEER GARDEN of the Theebine Hotel for a BBQ Sunday Sesh!

The Beer Garden has just reopened and BBQ Lunch is available from 12pm - Goats onstage from 1:30pm. Bookings are advised(07) 5484 6182. Oh, and you can camp at the pub!!!

Festival favourites, Golden Fiddle Recipients (2020) and 4 time “Bluegrass” Golden Guitar finalists, the Hillbilly Goats, exude an undeniable passion for mountain music, the instruments and the harmonies. Their mission is to strip back the layers of modern music and transport you on a journey that began centuries ago when the immigrants first settled in the Appalachian Mountains of America.

WHERE: Theebine Hotel, Theebine

WHEN: Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm

COST: Free entry

Christmas Toy Run

WHAT: Gympie Military Brotherhood MMC Cooloola-Sunshine Coast Christmas Toy Run. Bring toys for the kids strapped to your bike or in your car.

WHERE: Starts at Gympie Duck Ponds near market grounds

WHEN: 8am (departing at 9am) on Saturday, December 12. Returning about 12.30pm for raffles and barbecue in Nelson Reserve

COST: Raffle tickets $2 each