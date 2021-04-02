Celeb vet lands on region shores to meet Bundy’s sea turtles

Dr Chris Brown from Channel 10's The Living Room visited the Lady Elliot Island recently to say g'day to our local marine life.

You may know him from shows like I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Bondi Vet but now the fan-favourite television hunk has visited the region to say g’day to our local marine life.

Veterinarian turned TV heart-throb Dr Chris Brown recently made a pit-stop at Lady Elliot Island to check out our precious sea turtles and search for eggs.

Showcasing just one of the drawcards the stunning Bundaberg region has to offer Dr Chris and his adventure will air in tonight’s (Friday) episode of The Living Room.

In the episode preview the Channel 10 presenter goes for a dive and receives an up-close encounter with some of the island’s breathtaking sea turtles.

“Lady Elliot is regarded as one of the best diving and snorkelling spots in the world – and it’s pretty easy to see why,” Dr Chris said.

“These two magnificent creatures are female green sea turtles, most likely to have returned to nest all the way from feeding grounds across the Pacific.

“They are one of the largest sea turtles in the world growing over a metre long and weighing up to 180kg … simply amazing.”

The Living Room’s Easter special airs on Channel 10 on Friday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

