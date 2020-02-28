Menu
GAP RD: A photo of the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Cedar Pocket Gap Road, Cedar Pocket from late 2015
News

Cedar Pocket to get a $775k boost

Shelley Strachan
28th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
GYMPIE region residents received a major road safety boost today with Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien announcing $755,500 will be invested to upgrade Cedar Pocket Rd and Gap Rd at Cedar Pocket under the 2020-21 Black Spot Program.

Mr O’Brien said community input was critical to identifying key black spots in the electorate.

“Road crashes place major emotional and economic strains on all affected communities but particularly the families and friends of the victims,” he said.

“Safer roads save lives and the Black Spot Program is a fantastic initiative of the Liberal and Nationals Government that upgrades local streets and roads to make them safer for all road users.

Deputy Speaker and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (AAP Image/Bruce Long) NO ARCHIVING
“I am pleased that Cedar Pocket Rd and Gap Road at Cedar Pocket will be made safer with $755,500 committed to clearing roadside vegetation, guardrails, line marking, end treatments and warning signs, and the realignment and widening of the sealed pavement at two locations.

“A total of three notorious black spots in Wide Bay will be fixed with $971,000 committed from the Black Spot Program,” Mr O’Brien said.

“None of these projects would be delivered without the community’s vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.

“While there may be some inconvenience during construction I encourage everyone to observe traffic directions and drive to the conditions.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced Queensland would receive $25.3 million over two years under the latest round of program funding.

Deputy Speaker and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. (AAP Image/Bruce Long) NO ARCHIVING
“The Federal Government’s record investment into upgrading roads is saving lives right across the nation,” Mr McCormack said.

“As a regional representative, I know first-hand how road crashes causing death and injury affect smaller communities.

“By specifically targeting road locations with a history of crashes for safety upgrades such as lighting, signage, traffic lights and roundabouts, the Black Spot Program reduces crashes causing injury and death at those sites by around 30 per cent.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said under the National Road Safety Strategy 2011–2020, the Australian, State and Territory Governments have committed to reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries recorded on the nation’s roads by at least 30 per cent by 2020.

“Fixing the 51 black spots identified in Queensland over the next two years will play a crucial role in helping us achieve that goal,” Mr Buchholz said.

Deputy Speaker and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. (AAP Image/Bruce Long) NO ARCHIVING
“We are committed to making sure those living and travelling through Queensland are able to do so more safely by providing the infrastructure they want, need and most importantly deserve.”

The Federal Liberal and Nationals Government has committed $1 billion to the Black Spot Program from 2013–14 to 2022 23 to improve road safety across the nation.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit: http://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots.

