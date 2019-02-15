CCTV Video: Reward for Gympie petty thieves

Gympie CCTV theft : A Gympie business owner has caught people stealing outside his business on CCTV camera.

A FED up business owner has offered a $200 reward for information relating to the latest theft from his Excelsior Rd mechanical business.

Hundreds of recyclable cans whipped away in the middle of the night last week, was the latest petty act in a string of disturbances at Diesel Performance and Mechanical, owner Jed Sheridan said.

"Happy hands" were becoming a real problem for small businesses in the area and anything that's "worth a couple of quick bucks" is not safe, Mr Sheridan said.

"We end up with a lot of people looking through our yard and grabbing anything they can - because we're so close to the river walk," Mr Sheridan said.

The can theft was caught on CCTV camera last Wednesday, but only discovered this week, when Mr Sheridan went to take the collection to be recycled.

He said he couldn't believe the lengths people go to steal, or how people recklessly damage property, which was also a common occurrence at his business.

"We work really hard here - and we feel like there's always something going wrong," he said.

The incident was reported to police, who will investigate a Gympie police spokesman said.