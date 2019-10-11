Menu
Karalee State School arson
Crime

BUSTED: Teen arrested after school fire

Paige Ashby
by
9th Oct 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2019 8:35 AM
LATEST: POLICE have charged a person in relation to a suspicious fire at Karalee State School on Monday, October 7.

Emergency services were called to Arthur Summersvilles Rd at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson and endangering property by fire and will be dealt with under the provision of the Youth Justice Act.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking public assistance as they investigate an arson that occurred at Karalee State School on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the address at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a person who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from Arthur Summersvilles Rd on Monday October 7 is urged to contact police.

