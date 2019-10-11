BUSTED: Teen arrested after school fire

LATEST: POLICE have charged a person in relation to a suspicious fire at Karalee State School on Monday, October 7.

Emergency services were called to Arthur Summersvilles Rd at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with arson and endangering property by fire and will be dealt with under the provision of the Youth Justice Act.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking public assistance as they investigate an arson that occurred at Karalee State School on Monday.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a person who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from Arthur Summersvilles Rd on Monday October 7 is urged to contact police.