CCTV of car tied to brutal Sydney murder released

CCTV has been released by police as they hunt for a mob of masked males that allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man to death when he opened his front door early on Sunday.

Western Sydney man Kevin Kourtis was allegedly viciously attacked and killed by a group of five men as they attempted to storm his home on Langton St, Riverstone.

The Greek native suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and died from his injuries.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were on Sunday charged with murder over the stabbing and refused bail.

The car linked to the murder of a man in Riverstone burnt out at Boronia Park in North St Marys days after the violent home invasion. Picture: NSW Police

CCTV footage taken from a home nearby shows the car believed to be used by the three remaining attackers zooming past as they try to escape.

Images released by police shows the same car burnt out at Boronia Park in North St Marys days later.

Police believe the silver 2008 Subaru Forrester may have been used by three of the men to flee the scene. The other two were arrested after fleeing on foot.

A forensic analysis of the vehicle is under way to determine if it was linked to the murder. Anyone who recognises the vehicle or has information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A still from CCTV of the car tied to the violent home invasion. Picture: NSW Police

The lead comes as police investigate whether Kourtis knew the group who confronted him at his front door of his Riverstone home.

Kourtis' 34-year-old female housemate was also assaulted with the butt of a rifle during the violent ambush.

His 43-year-old girlfriend was home at the time but she was not injured.

Kourtis had recently separated from a long-term partner.

Officers who searched the house allegedly found a knife and the rifle, which have been taken into evidence.

After the attack, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old allegedly ran from the house by foot over the back fence of the property.

Police conduct evidence searches near the house in Riverstone where a fatal stabbing occurred Picture: Steve Tyson

Superintendent Jenny Scholz said they were tracked by the dog unit, a police helicopter and the riot squad, before being found a few streets away about 1.10am allegedly trying to break into a car.

They were arrested and taken to Riverstone Police Station for questioning.

She said police were still searching for three other males who fled in a car. One was described as caucasian and the other of islander appearance.

"Police take these investigations very seriously. We have numerous resources allocated to today with the purposes of ensuring we deal with those two individuals and locate and identify those outstanding offenders," Superintendent Scholz said.

Police in Langton St Riverstone where a 39-year-old man was murdered in an alleged home invasion. Picture: David Swift.

Superintendent Scholz said detectives were investigating whether Kourtis knew the boys.

"It is early in the investigation but that is one of the lines that we are pursuing is it was a targeted attack or that the offenders were known to the deceased or the deceased knew the offenders," she said.

"The movie is yet to be determined. We will keep an open mind."

The Daily Telegraph understands Kourtis had a minor criminal record.

A neighbour said the two youths on foot jumped into his yard over the fence.

"I wasn't awake but one of them got his jumper caught in the fence," he said.

"My families been up all morning - our house is part of the crime scene."

Investigators were piecing together clues from several crime scenes on Sunday.

Originally published as CCTV of car tied to brutal Sydney murder released