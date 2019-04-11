Menu
Crime

CCTV: ‘Bad Santa’ sets fire to business

by Nick Hansen
11th Apr 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Santa often leaves little gifts when he visits you at night - it's less often he pours accelerant around your business and sets fire to it.

That is what police allege a "bad Santa" did on Christmas Day 2016.

They allege the man wearing a Santa hat and beard walked into the rear entrance of a business on Sparkes St, Camperdown, carrying two large plastic drums.

The man is seen leaving the scene still dressed as Santa while the building is engulfed by flames behind him.
He was filmed walking towards the building carrying two large drums.
They claim he stole a number of items, some cash and proceeded to pour accelerant around the premises before setting it alight.

The man fled on foot along Sparkes St towards Arundel St, Forest Lodge.

More than two years after the incident, police have released CCTV vision of a man they believe could assist with inquiries.

The footage was released more than two years after the fire.
blaze camperdown crime editors picks new south wales police

