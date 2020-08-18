CCTV catches Gympie grandma stealing purse, $250 at RSL

The elderly grandmother stole the purse and $250 from it after she found it left behind at the Gympie RSL. File photo

A GYMPIE grandmother who stole a purse with $250 from the Gympie RSL initially denied the offence, despite being caught on CCTV.

Kathryn Florence Lynam, 72, was in the RSL’s pokies room on March 3, when a patron sitting near her got up, accidentally leaving behind her purse at a machine.

Lynam noticed this and got up from her machine, walked over and sat down at the one with the purse, which she grabbed and put in her handbag.

Shortly after this Lynam and her husband, who is 74, left the RSL quickly, which she said was due to him having an angina attack.

Days later the couple returned and threw the purse into a gardenbed at the RSL, without the $250 cash that was in it.

Staff found the purse in the garden and were able to identify the victim and Lynam, and showed police CCTV footage of the theft.

When police interviewed Lynam they said she initially denied stealing the purse or the cash.

Lynam pleaded guilty to stealing in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told her he could not understand how she got to 72 without a criminal history and then did this.

Lynam was fined $500 and ordered to pay $250 compensation.

No conviction was recorded.