CCTV: 9 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday September 6 2018 at approximately 12:40PM.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday September 6 2018 at approximately 12:40PM. Contributed

DO ANY of these people look familiar?

Gympie Police believe they may be able to help officers with their inquiries into current local investigations.

1. Stealing, Monkland and Nash St, Gympie, September 2018 (see main image)

WHAT: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods

WHEN: Thursday September 6 2018 at approximately 12:40PM.

2. Stealing, River Road, Gympie, September 2018

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday September 10 2018 at approximately 12:00PM. Contributed

WHAT: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods

WHEN: Monday September 10 2018 at approximately 12:00PM.

3. Fuel drive off, River Road, Gympie, September 2018

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday September 20 2018 at approximately 8:36AM. Contributed

WHAT: Petrol drive off

WHEN: Thursday September 20 2018 at approximately 8:36AM.

4. Stealing, River Road, Gympie, June 2018

WHAT: Steal from vehicle

WHEN: Friday June 22 2018 at approximately 11:59PM.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from vehicle which occurred on Friday June 22 2018 at approximately 11:59PM. Contributed

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. Report information to Police by phoning Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.