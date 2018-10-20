CCTV: 9 people wanted for questioning in Gympie
DO ANY of these people look familiar?
Gympie Police believe they may be able to help officers with their inquiries into current local investigations.
1. Stealing, Monkland and Nash St, Gympie, September 2018 (see main image)
WHAT: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods
WHEN: Thursday September 6 2018 at approximately 12:40PM.
2. Stealing, River Road, Gympie, September 2018
WHAT: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods
WHEN: Monday September 10 2018 at approximately 12:00PM.
3. Fuel drive off, River Road, Gympie, September 2018
WHAT: Petrol drive off
WHEN: Thursday September 20 2018 at approximately 8:36AM.
4. Stealing, River Road, Gympie, June 2018
WHAT: Steal from vehicle
WHEN: Friday June 22 2018 at approximately 11:59PM.
Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images. Report information to Police by phoning Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.