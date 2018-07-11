Menu
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing of vehicle which occurred on Friday July 6 2018 at approximately 4:15PM.
Crime

CCTV: 6 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Jul 2018 11:44 AM

GYMPIE police are seeking public assistance in identifying these six people who may be able to assist them with inquiries over alleged and still outstanding offences ranging from September last year to just last week.

The images may depict either an offender or a witness to the offence.

If you recognise any of these people, or have any information which could assist Police, you should call Policelink 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or Gympie Police on 5480 1111.

Police advise to avoid approaching people you believe could be displayed in these images.

1. Monkland St, Gympie, July 9

Police believe the person pictured in this image (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing of vehicle which occurred on Friday July 6 2018 at approximately 4:15PM.

2. River Road, Gympie, June 18

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday April 14 2018 at approximately 6:05PM.

River Rd.
River Rd. Contributed

3. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland, March 7

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday November 16 2017 at approximately 9:43AM.

Edwin Campion Dr.
Edwin Campion Dr. Contributed

4. Wickham Street, Gympie, March 7

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fraud which occurred on Sunday January 21 2018 at approximately 6:49AM.

Wickham St.
Wickham St. Contributed

5. Monkland Street, Gympie, March 7

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Monday January 1 2018 at approximately 5:52PM.

Monkland St.
Monkland St. Contributed

6. Monkland Street, Gympie, September 6 2017

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing from other specified buildings (including ATM transactions) which occurred on Friday July 7 2017 at approximately 9:00AM.

Monkland St.
Monkland St. Contributed

Visit the MyPolice Gympie website for more information.

Gympie Times

