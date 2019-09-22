Menu
WHEN WILL IT END: No water in sight as the drought has its cruel claws wrapped around much of Queensland.
CCIQ rejects ‘morally wrong’ public servant bonus

Maddelin McCosker
22nd Sep 2019 3:24 PM
THE Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) has slammed the Queensland Government for their proposed $250 million public servant bonus, calling the move 'fiscally reckless and morally wrong'.

The CCIQ asked the Government to rethink the proposed the 'cash splash', given that so much of the state is currently seeing catastrophic drought conditions.

Dan Petrie from CCIQ said the CCIQ rejects the notion that the payment will spur economic activity when so many public servants choose to accrue leave than contribute meaningfully to boosting consumption levels in the Queensland economy.

"There are people in regional Queensland who are going without a shower on a daily basis, eating stale food and wrestling with financial distress that is causing genuine mental anguish," Mr Petrie said.

"The small business community is appalled at this announcement and would strongly advice the government to reconsider this move."

