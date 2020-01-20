Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property developer Chris Pinzone.
Property developer Chris Pinzone.
News

CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

by Vanda Carson
20th Jan 2020 12:51 PM

THE state's corruption watchdog has been ordered to disclose documents relating to a Melbourne property developer's alleged corrupt dealings with former mayor Paul Pisasale, a court has heard.

In the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, Magistrate Anthony Gett ordered the Crime and Corruption Commission to hand over material related to Chris Pinzone, 37, by March 2.

Mr Pinzone has been charged with giving or offering a benefit to a public officer.

He is accused of paying for Pisasale's restaurant meals and arranging prostitutes in return for the then-mayor championing his development proposal in the Ipswich suburb of Yamanto.

Prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court that she anticipated there may be some legal argument at the next court mention about whether the CCC material was the entirety of the material requested.

Pinzone was not in court today, he was represented by solicitor Craig Stevenson from Ace Solicitors.

The case has been adjourned until March 23.

More Stories

Show More
allegations crime and corruption commission paul pisasale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        premium_icon Will the Gympie council election result reflect LGAQ claims?

        News Gympie council will enter caretaker mode in just over a month when we begin the countdown to one of this region’s most intriguing council elections

        ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        premium_icon ‘Hero’ Curran did not miss chance to portray Smerdon as weak

        News “...it becomes clear that Mayor Curran, with the speed and play-reading skill of an...

        IN COURT: 63 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News More than five dozen people will be appearing in court today, on a range of...

        Independent review reveals state of Gympie’s rural roads

        premium_icon Independent review reveals state of Gympie’s rural roads

        News A third-party report has taken a close look at how the council maintains one of its...