Former head of eHealth Dr Richard Ashby.
CCC finds insufficient evidence to act on health boss

18th Sep 2019 6:45 PM
THE Crime and Corruption Commission has found insufficient evidence to take action against the former head of eHealth Queensland, Richard Ashby, after investigations spanning almost two years.

In a brief statement, the CCC said it had completed its investigation after being unable to find sufficient grounds to commence a criminal prosecution or take any other action against Dr Ashby.

"The CCC's investigation into these matters has now concluded," a CCC spokesman said.

Their investigations related to conflict of interest allegations against Dr Ashby.

Dr Ashby resigned from his $615,000-a-year Queensland Health post in late January citing "personal reasons".

Queensland Health separately advised that no adverse findings had been made against Dr Ashby, no further action was being taken and the matter was closed

Dr Ashby said he was pleased the allegations had been thoroughly investigated and he could move on with his life "free of the stigma associated with these investigations".

Earlier this month, Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh announced that Damian Green, part of the executive team at the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service, would take over as eHealth Queensland chief executive.

