Why we’re losing the war on drugs

Accused drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has been convicted of possession, but not trafficking. Picture: John Gass/AAP

SIMPLY locking up dealers and traffickers won't rid Queensland of deadly drugs such as ice which are "everywhere", according to Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran.

Mr MacSporran told a parliamentary committee this morning there needed to be a more holistic approach to dealing with the wider problems of addiction and use.

His comments follow yesterday's conviction of alleged Gold Coast ice kingpin Ivan Tesic on charges of possessing $11 million in meth oil.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges of trafficking.

"Simply enforcing the law and taking people off the street is… not the answer," Mr MacSporran said.

Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran

"As soon as you take a dealer out of the syndicate, they're immediately replaced by a rival syndicate or a person next down the chain of command so it's no answer, it doesn't really achieve what we would hope it would be which would be to make a dent in the trade," he said.

"There needs to be a bit more left-field thinking about it and be more realistic about what's achievable."

He said the crime-fighting body was currently assessing its internal structures to determine whether they could use their resources more effectively.

"You can't just keep bashing away hoping that that's going to make a difference because we know quite clearly it's not making an appreciable difference," he said.

He said former premier Campbell Newman's recent call to decriminalise drugs was a "bridge too far", and authorities should be trying to rehabilitate users so demand for drugs decreased.

