CBD stores step into modern market with a move to online

ONLINE PRESENCE: Sue Hargreaves, owner of Nathans Boutique on Targo St, is preparing to launch images of her shoes online. Katie Hall

SHOPS in the Bundaberg CBD are stepping into the 21st century to compete with non-local business.

Nathans Boutique owner Sue Hargreaves is the first to make the move and said the CBD stores were banding together to reinvigorate the "shop local" and #lovebundy messages.

"It's just about positivity," Ms Hargreaves said.

"It's about getting people in the door and working beside council instead of putting them down.

"We've got to get through this slump and we've got to fight back."

And the best way to do that?

"If you can't beat em', join em'," Ms Hargreaves said.

With help from The Club owner Anthony Burrows, Ms Hargreaves has launched an online store.

She said Mr Burrows had instigated the campaign and had been invaluable to the cause.

"He's helping me with the website and with the technical side of things," she said.

"It's been a really great thing for me."

Yesterday Cr Blackburn and Mr Burrows held a "surprise" event at the boutique to help stimulate local business.

"If people bought something over $100 in the shop they got a $20 discount card for the Club Hotel," Ms Hargreaves said.

"It's creating some positivity instead of all this negativity about stores closing."

Mr Burrows will also be helping further retailers in the CBD in coming months.

Cr Blackburn said the best thing about Bundaberg was the community and the way businesses supported one another which was just one reason why she was backing the cause.