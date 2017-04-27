CBD reno accidentally led to better Anzac experience

I WOULD like to encourage the Anzac Day organisers, following the successful parade (on Tuesday) to consider always allowing the schools to line up along the top end of Mary St.

For the first time ever, school students were lined up under shaded areas and actually were able to enjoy the sight of the parade go past (although, maybe, could all the schools have been lined up on the shaded side of the street?)

The Anzac Day march through Mary St. Jacob Carson

In years past, educators have attempted to encourage this to occur.

Whereas, in previous years, only the front two schools or so lined up in Smithfield St would see the horses, cars, police and soldiers march past.

Thankfully, due to the Smithfield St renovations (Tuesday's) successful Anzac Day parade occurred and the children learnt so much more from this event by being able to witness it.

Fiona Cole,

Pie Creek.