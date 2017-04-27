23°
News

CBD reno accidentally led to better Anzac experience

Letter to the Editor from Fiona Cole | 27th Apr 2017 12:27 PM
The Anzac Day march through Mary St.
The Anzac Day march through Mary St. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WOULD like to encourage the Anzac Day organisers, following the successful parade (on Tuesday) to consider always allowing the schools to line up along the top end of Mary St.

WERE YOU THERE? Photos taken in Gympie on Anzac Day

For the first time ever, school students were lined up under shaded areas and actually were able to enjoy the sight of the parade go past (although, maybe, could all the schools have been lined up on the shaded side of the street?)

The Anzac Day march through Mary St.
The Anzac Day march through Mary St. Jacob Carson

In years past, educators have attempted to encourage this to occur.

Whereas, in previous years, only the front two schools or so lined up in Smithfield St would see the horses, cars, police and soldiers march past.

Thankfully, due to the Smithfield St renovations (Tuesday's) successful Anzac Day parade occurred and the children learnt so much more from this event by being able to witness it.

Fiona Cole,

Pie Creek.

Gympie Times

Topics:  anzac day 2017 gympie cbd gympie council letters to the editor smithfield st

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

ICE CORRIDOR: Gympie a hotspot for parental meth abuse

Gympie, along with the Wide Bay is a major problem area when it comes to the ice scourge.

5 empty spaces that need to be loved in Gympie

Brodies Mealmakes trading ceases in Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

These Gympie iconic buildings are waiting for new life

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Gympie police want to find these 9 people

STEALING: Police want to talk to this person about stolen goods on Saturday April 1 at River Rd about 11.40am.

Gympie police want to talk to these people.

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

PRIVATE HIDDEN PARADISE

Downsfield 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $595,000

Escape to this picturesque and private property and enjoy the bird and wildlife. 145.5 acres (58.92ha) with State Forest on two boundaries. Situated...

GET INTO ACREAGE LIVING

Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

If you want to get into acreage living, have a couple of horses or cows, this great little property could be for you. 5 acres (2.02ha) of flat to very gently...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

NEAR NEW HOME

7 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 2 1 $280,000

This near new two year old family home sits beautifully on a large 6002m2 allotment, with only a short drive to Gympie's CBD. The modern home features an extra...

SALE REQUIRED VENDOR MOVING ON

U5/17 Withey Street, Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

Over at the popular Southside is a modern lowset brick unit that presents a homely feel the moment you enter. The living area is air conditioned lounge kitchen...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

Absolute waterfront.. Gold Coast Style, Tin Can Bay price

18 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 5 3 $ 1.95 Mil

This huge waterfront, two storey, luxury mansion is located on the often sought, but rarely found, Esplanade at Tin Can Bay. Beyond the unassuming and...

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!