Painter Paul Olsen from Tony Hehir Painting puts the finishing touches on some of the office space in the new building.
News

CBD move for major Gympie business

Donna Jones
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:04 PM
IT'S taken just seven weeks to get the former SkillCentred Qld building at 41 Nash St ready to become the new home of Hayman's Electrical Gympie.

New life for empty Gympie CBD builidng after three years

Beating heart of Jones Hill to change hands

Manager Russell Behrens said it was a massive job but the impact on the business is minimal.

"We're only shutting shop for one day - Friday,” he said yesterday.

On July 9, the side of the building was cut open and a tipper truck and excavator were reversed into the spot and the demolition of the interior was begun.

The former Skillcentred building at 41 Nash St had stood vacant since July 2016.
On Monday at 7am the doors open and Haymans will begin trading again.

Mr Behrens said the move from their Wises Rd depot would begin today and continue over the weekend with the help of Tin Can Bay Couriers.

Manager Russell Behren's has got plenty of room to play with now the interior of the former Skillcentred Qld Building at 41 Nash St has been gutted and refit.
The transport company are not the only local contractor to benefit from the fit-out of the new shop with builder Peter Waldock completing the construction work, Tony Hehir and his team doing the interior painting, Rob Ison and his crew constructing the cabinetry and Dan Ison Electrical helping the Hayman's contractors to complete the electrical and data systems infrastructure work on time.

"We used all local guys,” Mr Behrens said. "And it's a credit to those guys.”

The move was an important one for Mr Behrens and his business, which currently employees three full time and one part time worker.

"We're right in the heart of Gympie now and we've got all new shelving and a bigger space,” he said, also saying the greater exposure for the business was something he found particularly desirable with the new location.

"And we're likely to increase our workforce if the turnover goes up,” he said.

Gympie Times

