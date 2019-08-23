CBD move for major Gympie business

Painter Paul Olsen from Tony Hehir Painting puts the finishing touches on some of the office space in the new building.

IT'S taken just seven weeks to get the former SkillCentred Qld building at 41 Nash St ready to become the new home of Hayman's Electrical Gympie.

Manager Russell Behrens said it was a massive job but the impact on the business is minimal.

"We're only shutting shop for one day - Friday,” he said yesterday.

On July 9, the side of the building was cut open and a tipper truck and excavator were reversed into the spot and the demolition of the interior was begun.

On Monday at 7am the doors open and Haymans will begin trading again.

Mr Behrens said the move from their Wises Rd depot would begin today and continue over the weekend with the help of Tin Can Bay Couriers.

The transport company are not the only local contractor to benefit from the fit-out of the new shop with builder Peter Waldock completing the construction work, Tony Hehir and his team doing the interior painting, Rob Ison and his crew constructing the cabinetry and Dan Ison Electrical helping the Hayman's contractors to complete the electrical and data systems infrastructure work on time.

"We used all local guys,” Mr Behrens said. "And it's a credit to those guys.”

The move was an important one for Mr Behrens and his business, which currently employees three full time and one part time worker.

"We're right in the heart of Gympie now and we've got all new shelving and a bigger space,” he said, also saying the greater exposure for the business was something he found particularly desirable with the new location.

"And we're likely to increase our workforce if the turnover goes up,” he said.