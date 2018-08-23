Menu
Coolum's Cayla Tudehope is still looking for her Mr Right after being eliminated from The Bachelor.
Cayla speaks her truth in Bachelor exit

Seanna Cronin
22nd Aug 2018 9:20 PM

COOLUM'S Cayla Tudehope is still looking for Mr Right after her exit from The Bachelor.

The energy healer raised eyebrows on the show tonight when she pulled the Bachelor Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins aside for a chat at the rose ceremony.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Kandanga, said she felt compelled to make Cummins aware of some of the nasty behaviour going on behind the scenes amongst the 'bachelorettes'.

While he seemed slightly uncomfortable with the situation, he thanked her for speaking her mind.

"I felt it was important to tell Nick who wasn't there for the right reasons in honouring myself and the other girls who were there for the genuine reason which was to find love," Cayla told the Daily.

"It was a shame for a few of us to have gone home when there remained some who were inauthentic and chasing a career in the public eye. I felt it was in my integrity to tell Nick because if I was in his position I would want to know."

Even though she made an early exit from the reality dating show, Cayla said she doesn't regret putting herself out there and that she's still on her quest to find someone.

"I woudn't do anything differently no," she said. "I did everything with integrity and I couldn't change that. Maybe I would have worn my high heels to the last rose ceremony."

The Bachelor continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

