Cave’s magic double act that secured Wests’ crucial first win

CRICKET: Wests all-rounder Andre Cave’s effort with the bat and ball was what helped the side secure their first win of the season.

Wests took on arch rivals Valleys last Sunday and it was Cave that dominated the pitch.

The Gympie Gold all-rounder made an unbeaten 57 and backed up with the ball taking 3/20.

Gympie Gold and Wests Cricketer Andre Cave

“I was really rusty that morning, I had a huge night out and I got to the game about 10 minutes before going on the field and I was happy to let them go out and bat but we lost a few early wickets so I was called in,” he said.

“With Gold there is a lot more pressure and with Wests I can just relax and enjoy it a bit more.

“Quite often you can have a bad day with the ball and make up for it with the bat and vice-versa but to get both was just fantastic.”

From his total, Cave hit seven fours and a six with a few which stood out.

“The lofted off drive through the covers for a four. It is my favourite shot, I love the cover drive,” he said.

“When you hit it, you just know. You do not even have to look you know its gone. It is pretty addictive.

“I got a couple sixes in the Gold game so it is looking like a good season for me. Usually I go into a game trying to be a bowler and if I score runs that is a bonus, whereas this season I back myself with the bat now.”

When the extra pressure was taken away Cave was able to get on the front foot.

“I was just going out to play cricket with my mates,” he said.

“There was not that extra pressure which meant I was more relaxed.”

The match stood out for Cave and will be remembered as one of his strong games of cricket.

“As far as going back to the basics and executing it well it was just stump to stump bowls and just waiting for the right ball to hit,” he said. It is through this effort that Cave is the Player of the Week.

There will be cricket at One Mile Ovals today from 12.30pm with three games being played - Colts v Murgon, Wests v Harlequins and Kenilworth v Valleys.