26°
News

Cave monster legend never buried for Gympie family

Frances Klein
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie)
Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie) Frances Klein

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GIANT hairy legs, flashing eyes, towering height and grotesque growl: it might be old news but the story of the famous Kingaroy Cave Monster is still clear in Tony Perrett's mind.

Word of the unexplained cave-dwelling monster who chased three youths up a tree was well-established years before Mr Perrett was born.

Mr Perrett is the grandson of the late grazier John Perrett, whose 3000 ha cattle property Mt Hope, in the district of Booie near Kingaroy was home to the 'Thing of Booie'.

It was there in a rock cave buried in rugged bushland that a creature "as tall as a man, with two hairy legs and a tail reaching to the ground and wearing an apron" caused panic amongst locals in 1954.

 

BOOIE: The Kingaroy Cave Monster depicted in the Sun-Herald in 1954.
BOOIE: The Kingaroy Cave Monster depicted in the Sun-Herald in 1954. Contributed

On a winter's day when three youngsters were searching for animals when 'The Thing' emerged from the dark, growling deeply and gave chase splitting up the terrified trio before they eventually made it to John Perrett's house, more than five miles away, one reportedly in a near state of collapse.

They breathlessly told their story and swore they would not return to the cave without guns.

And so the word got out.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Headlines such as "Armed hunt for monster" and "The thing gave chase at Booie" splashed national front pages as metropolitan dailies recounted the sighting with awe from a comfortable distance.

Back in the South Burnett, in the days that followed, armed hunting parties searched the dense and rocky country for the wild thing and the Booie Town Hall Committee, after discovering large footprints near the town hall, offered a reward for 'The Thing', but stressed it must be undamaged by shotgun pellets.

Fuelling the reports was the recent events of an upturned travelling circus carriage at Wondai that was responsible for the escape of a number of large, exotic animals into bushland.

Varied and ever-developing sightings rang out and within a week there was talk of an animal sighted nearby so big it had to drink out of a windmill tank.

"Frightening tales have been told of pursuing dogs torn to pieces, huge footmarks at a waterhole and search parties glimpsing 'something through the trees," the Kingaroy Herald reported.

"Mythical rewards have been offered for its capture."

 

MYSTERY: Tony Perrett (right) pictured with his grandfather John Perrett.
MYSTERY: Tony Perrett (right) pictured with his grandfather John Perrett. Contributed

It was phenomenal, Gympie politician Tony Perrett said of the inexplicable events that occurred on his grandfather's property, where he grew two generations later just as familiar with the legend.

"They treated it really seriously - they came up from Taronga Zoo in the prospect of catching it," Tony Perrett said

"It was the reaction after it was reported that was incredible; there was a monster living in the back of Booie."

"I remember my grandfather taking me to the cave when I was only a young fella," Mr Perrett said.

"It was in some rugged, rough timber country where this monster was living," he said.

"We had to walk a long way and the cave went into the rock - it took some finding."

 

Cave Monster Still Mystery, Maryborough Chronicle, June 4, 1954
Cave Monster Still Mystery, Maryborough Chronicle, June 4, 1954 Contributed

But while the conditions were right around the dense bushland and dark rock cave, the Booie monster was not enticed to surface that day just like the weeks following the first sighting.

'It' had gone quiet, wrote the local paper in July 1954.

"Theories have bubbled forth so colourful and imaginative as to pale Frankenstein's aptness at conjuring up monsters," The Kingaroy Herald reported.

"The 'Thing' has been a gorilla , a swagman, a nameless horror sporting two heads with ghoulish delight, a mule and a prehistoric animal."

"But 'It' has remained silent."

John Perrett, whose backyard was in the national spotlight, was quoted suggesting the 'The Thing' may have come about after someone trapped an old man roo and put a coat on him.

Was this a clue?

Tony Perrett admits the head of the family was not only a great bushmen with a love of the land, but also a man with a sense of humour who made his own fun.

"My grandfather always had a bit of a chuckle."

But whether that chuckle was weighted with the knowledge that somewhere on his property there was a loose kangaroo skin buried, Tony said no one would ever know.

'The Thing of Booie' has remained shrouded in mystery, taking its place in Australian folklore alongside the bunyip and the yowie.

"Who am I to say that there isn't something there that people believes exists?," Tony Perrett said, with what may have been a little bushmen's twinkle in his eye.

 

Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie)
Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie) Frances Klein
Gympie Times

Topics:  kingaroy kingaroy cave monster the thing of booie tony perrett yowies

Rattler blowout: $1.69m more to revitalise rail icon

Rattler blowout: $1.69m more to revitalise rail icon

Increased cost to ensure longevity, safety of project.

'Ring the council if you've got a road problem? What a joke!'

Gympie Councillor Dan Stewart at the unveiling of artwork 'Alchemy' in Smithfield St on Wednesday evening.

Letters to the Editor in today's Gympie Times

Princess Diana: How one book blew the royal family apart

Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding.

Andrew Morton's 1992 book on Diana was always going to be important

LNP promises to bring back speed camera signs

The LNP has promised to bring back "speed camera in use” signs, if they are re-elected.

LNP promises to end 'revenue raising'

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Widgee madness at Mary St event

WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday.

Catch up with all the latest Widgee news

Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

Travelling songster dropping into Gympie for one show only

Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

Store manager Kim Todd.

One Mile School will benefit from special fundraiser

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

you will want 2 build here!

65 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $225,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Great big powered shed as well! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! Owners are reluctantly...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $279,000!

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,149,000

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

How much will your money get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction