Caution: camels ahead - epic healing trek from desert to coast

EVERYONE knows Ned Kelly stopped a train, but not many know it happened a second time in western Queensland earlier this year.

The Ned Kelly in question is the leading camel in a wild herd being walked in our direction, by a small group of people intent on healing themselves and others.

"We're learning so much about this wonderful country,” Ashley Huskisson said yesterday as he led the small but determined group of family, friends and camels on a trek from far western Queensland to Kenilworth and the coast.

"We've come 800km so far and nothing's going to stop us now,” he said, as the party took a break near Emerald.

Today they will attempt to walk the camels down mountains for the first time in their lives.

"And camels don't like mountains,” he said.

There are three good reasons for the trip - depression, domestic violence and breast cancer.

They are issues which touch everyone in one way or another, he says.

And everyone on the trip has been touched directly by at least one of them.

"We're giving away Beyond Blue wrist bands and we're going to schools and letting the kids meet the camels. They love it.

"If anyone offers us money, we just want them to make sure it goes to dealing with those issues,” he said.

And he says the trek has been wonderful for everyone involved, including his daughter Amy and her child Kiara.

Mr Huskisson plans to run camel rides for tourists when he gets here.

"I caught the camels, the whole herd. I'd renovated a house for a bloke on a property and knew I was keen on camels.

"Then one day, there they were, right near his cattle yards. He rang up and had a helicopter, a quad bike and a four-wheel-drive and within three hours they got them into the yards.

"They're the most beautiful animals I've ever had anything to do with.

"We're doing about 100km a week. The best we did was 72km in one day.

"It's too dangerous on the roads sometimes, so we've been walking down beside the train tracks.

"Then Ned wandered onto the tracks as a train was coming, but it all ended well. We can honestly say Ned Kelly stopped a train, again.”

