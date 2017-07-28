26°
News

Caution: camels ahead - epic healing trek from desert to coast

Arthur Gorrie
| 28th Jul 2017 3:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERYONE knows Ned Kelly stopped a train, but not many know it happened a second time in western Queensland earlier this year.

The Ned Kelly in question is the leading camel in a wild herd being walked in our direction, by a small group of people intent on healing themselves and others.

"We're learning so much about this wonderful country,” Ashley Huskisson said yesterday as he led the small but determined group of family, friends and camels on a trek from far western Queensland to Kenilworth and the coast.

"We've come 800km so far and nothing's going to stop us now,” he said, as the party took a break near Emerald.

Today they will attempt to walk the camels down mountains for the first time in their lives.

"And camels don't like mountains,” he said.

There are three good reasons for the trip - depression, domestic violence and breast cancer.

They are issues which touch everyone in one way or another, he says.

And everyone on the trip has been touched directly by at least one of them.

"We're giving away Beyond Blue wrist bands and we're going to schools and letting the kids meet the camels. They love it.

"If anyone offers us money, we just want them to make sure it goes to dealing with those issues,” he said.

And he says the trek has been wonderful for everyone involved, including his daughter Amy and her child Kiara.

Mr Huskisson plans to run camel rides for tourists when he gets here.

"I caught the camels, the whole herd. I'd renovated a house for a bloke on a property and knew I was keen on camels.

"Then one day, there they were, right near his cattle yards. He rang up and had a helicopter, a quad bike and a four-wheel-drive and within three hours they got them into the yards.

"They're the most beautiful animals I've ever had anything to do with.

"We're doing about 100km a week. The best we did was 72km in one day.

"It's too dangerous on the roads sometimes, so we've been walking down beside the train tracks.

"Then Ned wandered onto the tracks as a train was coming, but it all ended well. We can honestly say Ned Kelly stopped a train, again.”

Follow the journey on

https://www.bing.com/search?q=Facebook+Desert+to+Ocean+camel+walk+2k17&src=IE-TopResult&FORM=IETR02&conversationid=

Gympie Times

Topics:  ashley huskisson boulia breast cancer camels camel walk depression desert to ocean domestic violence emerald kenilworth winton

The key to Ross River Fever relief?

The key to Ross River Fever relief?

Could this be a faster way of curing the debilitating and painful Ross River Fever?

Rainbow beach teen still in ICU

Tristan Sik is stableand still in the intensive care unit at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital

Tristan Sik is still in intensive care at Lady Cilento Hospital

UPDATE: Emergency landing no big deal for glider pilots

Glider lands in paddock on Stum rd in Gympie David Greatz and Trevor Burke.

Glider makes emergency landing in Gympie.

Widgee madness at Mary St event

WINTER WOOLIES: Margaret Fittler and Alice Burke add some winter warmth to "Mary” during the Widgee Craft Group's Winter Trees on Mary decorating session on Wednesday.

Catch up with all the latest Widgee news

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

Travelling songster dropping into Gympie for one show only

Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

Store manager Kim Todd.

One Mile School will benefit from special fundraiser

What's on in Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary July 28-31

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

you will want 2 build here!

65 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $225,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Great big powered shed as well! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! Owners are reluctantly...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $279,000!

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,149,000

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.