A large hazard reduction burn north of Gympie is creating a lot of smoke but is under control, according to fire services.
Cause of large plume of smoke north of Gympie

Shelley Strachan
11th Nov 2020 3:24 PM
A HAZARD reduction burn on a property north of Gympie has been burning since yesterday and will burn until tomorrow, but it was not out of control and it was not threatening any property, Queensland Fire Services said this afternoon.

A large plume of smoke rising into the sky north of Gympie was the result of the hazard reduction burn, which was attended by two rural fire crews on Tuesday and would be attended by crews again tomorrow, but the property owner was today in control of watching and controlling it, a spokesman for QFES said.

The burn began yesterday about midday at Cross Crescent Curra.

A notification on the QFEW current fires map says:

“There is a vegetation fire at this location. Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

