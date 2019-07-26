Caulfield heroics could set path to Everest

Sesar takes out the Winter Dash at Royal Randwick.

SATURDAY'S Bletchingly Stakes could catapult Sesar into contention for The Everest at Randwick in October.

Co-trainer Wayne Hawkes revealed the lightly-raced colt could come under consideration for a start in the $14 million Everest with a strong showing at Caulfield.

"This race will tell us about where this horse is going," Hawkes said.

"If he came out and ran well, you'd look at races like The Everest and/or the Memsie.

"He's obviously to come out and do it, but if he does, then it opens a few doors."

Sesar is Ladbrokes's $1.80 market leader for the Group 3 Bletchingly following trainer Adam Trinder's decision to bypass the race with Cox Plate favourite Mystic Journey.

Hawkes is unperturbed by the weather and current Soft 6 track.

"He doesn't mind it wet, but he goes just as good on firm," Hawkes said.

Trainer Wayne Hawkes is hoping Sesar can make a statement on Saturday.

"He's a nice horse. We're still learning about him.

"We've only had him for one start, and we're about to give him a second start.

"The race will tell us a lot more about him."

Originally trained by Steve O'Dea at Eagle Farm, Sesar thrashed his rivals in the 1200m Winter Dash at Randwick on June 22 in his first start for the Hawkes stable.

Jungle Edge and Cliff's Edge are the only other runners under double-figure odds.

Last season's Bletchingly winner, Vega Magic, proceeded to the 1400m Memsie Stakes, running fourth, before finishing last in The Everest.

Vega Magic was runner-up in the inaugural The Everest in 2017.

Both editions of the 1200m race have been won by Redzel, one of eight horses already allocated a slot for the October 19 feature.

SCALES OF JUSTICE GETTING CLOSE TO TIPPING POINT

Lindsey Smith knows if Scales Of Justice was close to his best, Saturday's Bletchingly Stakes would be a race he could win.

Former West Australian galloper Scales Of Justice could be the surprise packet on Saturday.

"There's no doubt this is a Group 3, which presents a great opportunity for a horse like him at his best, but I think he's racing for his ­career," Smith said.

"He's at the crossroads with the indicators on, and I have a fair idea which direction they are going in. But we'll find out more on Saturday where he stands.

"If he runs well, then we can get our tail up and start planning for the spring and batting with the big boys."

The Warrnambool trainer wasn't thrilled with Scales Of Justice and his performance in a trial at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday.

"I think he handled the synthetic, so it's not that,'' Smith said. "There were some fast horses in it, but I'd have to say I was underwhelmed."

Scales Of Justice, a rising seven-year-old, hasn't started since November when he ­finished third at Group 3 level at Ascot in Perth.

He has battled hoof problems throughout his career.

Smith was confident Scales Of Justice would handle a rain-affected Caulfield track tomorrow.

Smith also had rising nine-year-old gelding Black Heart Bart run in the same trial on Tuesday.

Smith said the veteran needed to do more to return to the racetrack.

"He'll have a couple more grass gallops and a trial, and if he doesn't fire up, he won't come back," he said.