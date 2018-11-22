Menu
Caught with ice and a loaded syringe in Gympie raid

Arthur Gorrie
by
22nd Nov 2018 6:11 PM
Injury, illness, meth

A SERIOUS workplace injury had led to mental illness and methamphetamine use for a Downsfield man who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Craig Ian Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to possessing a straw and scales used in connection with the drug on June 21.

The court was told Jones had fallen eight storeys at work and had since been diagnosed with significant psychological problems, including bi-polar disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan jailed him for two months with immediate parole.

Cone piece fine

A GYMPIE man caught with a cone piece from a marijuana smoking implement was fined in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, despite telling the court he had never used the item to smoke drugs.

Jensen Maxwell McEwan, 19, admitted the cone piece was in his possession on October 25 and that it had previously been used by others for smoking marijuana.

But McEwan, who pleaded guilty anyway, said he had only used it to smoke tobacco.

He was fined $250.

Drugs, implements

POLICE raiding a Nahrunda home on October 16 found marijuana, methamphetamine, smoking implements and a loaded syringe, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Rosemary Louise Sims, 48, pleaded guilty to possessing the items when police raided a Glastonbury Rd home.

"I am responsible for everything in the house,” she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan placed her on probation, with treatment as directed and therapeutic drug testing.

