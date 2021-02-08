CAUGHT OUT: 10 Gympie drink drivers pinged so far this year

At least 10 people have been caught drink driving on Gympie roads so far this year.

At least 10 people have been caught drink driving on Gympie roads so far this year.

At least 10 people have faced the Gympie Magistrates Court to be sentenced for drink driving since the start of the year.

Joshua Dylan Schiffke, 28, was driving along East Deep Creek Rd on the night of November 20 when he lost control of the car and ran into the tree head-on.

Schiffke, who returned a reading of .225 after the crash, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence.

Joshua Dylan Schiffke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.



Police stopped Stephen Mark Tracey, 63, due to his manner of driving and breathalysed him on December 8 on Bayside Rd, Tin Can Bay.

The test returned a reading of .157, three times the legal limit.

Solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrate Court Tracey consumed 6-8 beers over a period of 1.5 hours before he made the decision to drive home.

Tracey was fined $1000 and banned from driving for six months.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was fined $800 and banned from driving for six months after he was caught doing a burnout outside the Queenslander Hotel just after midnight on Christmas morning.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was caught doing a burnout in the Gympie CBD while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit on Christmas morning.

Layfield Patience blew .148 after he was stopped by police on that date, and pleaded guilty in the court to one charge each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and wilfully driving a vehicle that made unnecessary noise.

Dillan Anthony Bigby, 22, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit (above .100 but below .150) after he was stopped on Jaycee Way while on a provisional licence on January 3.

Bigby was fined $400 and banned from driving for three months, but no conviction was recorded against him.

Max McNaught was found by police slumped over the wheel of his ute on the night of December 5, 2020.

The court heard that when police roused him and asked him to unlock the door, the 21-year-old tried to put the car in gear, only to have it roll backwards towards the officers.

He finally opened his doors after police threatened to smash his window in, and later recorded a BAC reading of .142.

McNaught was banned from driving for nine months and sentenced to four months’ jail, wholly suspended for a year, and placed him on probation.

Max McNaught

18-year-old Tyson Craig Woodrow had been drinking throughout the day on November 18 last year before he tried to drive to Gympie‘s KFC about 11pm.

Police later recorded a .130 reading from the P-plater.

Woodrow was fined $70, and was disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

Allan Phillip Warren, 32, blew .117 after police found him in his car out the back of Charlie’s Hotel on Nash St just after 3am on January 31.

Warren was fined $300 and banned from driving for three months, but a conviction was not recorded against him.

Tre William Dean Goddard, 18, blew .094 while on a provisional licence when he was stopped at McLeod Lane on January 15.

Goddard said he had been drinking with mates after attending another mate’s funeral. He was fined $400 and banned from driving for three months, with no conviction recorded.

Zane Dion Marrs, 45, was caught drink driving on Brisbane Rd November 22 after an attempt to pace drinks over a 10 hour period. The court heard Marrs had a .054 BAC when he was picked up.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Marrs $250 and disqualified his licence for one month.

Jack Brian Davies, 18, was pulled over by police while he was driving his Holden on P plates along Jane St about 11pm on December 15.

His roadside breath test returned a reading of .102. Davies was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months, but no conviction was recorded.