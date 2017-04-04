Caught half naked and throwing cash

RUN AWAY: Neil Allan Lightfoot has received multiple suspended prison sentences and fined $1,300 for a list of drug offences by the Gympie Magistrates Court.

A HALF naked man who ran away from police throwing cash has been given a suspended jail sentence and fined $1300 for a range of offences.

Neil Allan Lightfoot, 43, of Gympie, was sentenced to a month in jail, suspended for 12 months for possessing something used in the commission of a crime.

He was jailed for two months, suspended for 18 months, for possessing a utensil, fined $500 fine for keeping a restricted animal (a turtle), $500 for obstructing police three times and $300 for possessing a restricted drug.

Lightfoot, who is unemployed, initially faced four charges from March 31, including possession or utensils or pipes used to smoke dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, keeping a restricted animal, and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

He also faced another six previous charges, including possession of methamphetamine, concealing a dangerous drug, possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence, and the obstruct police charges.

The court heard that earlier this year, police stopped Lightfoot's red Holden Commodore in Gympie.

They searched Lightfoot and discovered a small, concealed bag of drugs. Lightfoot attempted to snatch the bag from the officer's grasp but failed.

The court heard Lightfoot then tried to run off as an officer grabbed hold of his shirt.

Lightfoot escaped his shirt and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers pursued while Lightfoot threw $20 notes behind him, to the total of $300. He then pushed one police officer over before being restrained by another.

Police later found 1.8g of methamphetamine in his car during a later search.

They also searched his Lawrence St home and found two bags of cannabis totalling 8g, a used grinder with traces of cannabis, scales, and a waterpipe used to smoke.

They also discovered a native Australian turtle, kept without permit.

The defence claimed Lightfoot suffered from schizophrenia and was in constant contact with mental health professionals.

He claimed he ran away because he felt intimidated and harassed by police.

The magistrate noted Lightfoot's 11 prior court appearances for drug related charges.