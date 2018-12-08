CAUGHT: Gympie drink drivers named and shamed

DRINK DRIVERS: From the extreme to the "just over”, drink drivers fronted Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

A YOUNG Canberra plumber blew .188 per cent after he crashed his car down an embankment off Bath Tce in Gympie last month, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

And a Melawondi man had no excuse when ambulance officers found him asleep in his car, headlights on high beam, music playing loudly and a blood alcohol reading of .156 per cent.

Justin Phillip Brownbill experienced his second high reading court appearance on Thursday after the November 20 Bath Tce crash.

Noting a previous high range drink driving offence three years ago, magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was "very sad to see a young man” in Brownbill's position.

"On March 1, 2015, you drove with a high range blood alcohol content and you were disqualified for six months in Queanbeyan with 24 months on an ignition interlock device (to prevent him starting his car when over the limit).”

"Despite all this deterrent,” Mr Callaghan told Brownbill, he had done it again in Gympie.

"You risked your life when you crashed your car and you risked everyone else's life who was anywhere near you.

"This is shocking behaviour behind the wheel,” Mr Callaghan said.

He disqualified Brownbill for 16 months, allowing for the time he has been without his licence already, after being subject to immediate suspension on the day of his arrest.

In the second case, Melawondi man Rowan Fraser Single had no excuse when ambulance officers found him asleep in his car, headlights on high beam, music playing loudly and a blood alcohol reading of .156 per cent.

The court was told ambulance officers had responded to a call about a man unconscious in his car on November 13.

Single declined treatment and police later found him walking nearby in Melawondi Rd, about 5km from his home, the court was told.

In his defence the court was also told he had been "very stressed” and was "self medicating.”

He was one of two Gympie region men fined $1000 each, after they pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving offences before the court on Thursday.

Single, 58, was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Trevor Allan Gillam, 68, of Cooloola Cove was fined $800 and disqualified for seven months after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Bayside Rd, Tin Can bay on November 11

Joshua Luke Nealson, 28, of Gympie was booked in a hotel car park off Monkland St on November 25, with a reading of .172 per cent at 1.13am. He was fined $800 and disqualified for seven months..

Trent Adam Skinner, 41 of Cedar Vale was fined $600 with no conviction recorded and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving in Creekside Esplanade at Cooloola Cove with a blood alcohol reading of .133 per cent on August 25.

Caboolture apprentice Beau Kobelt, 19, was fined $600 and disqualified for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving on the beach near Teewah with a BAC of .116 per cent.

Jacquelyn Ann Jozwin, 30, of Glenwood was fined $150 and disqualified for three months with no conviction recorded after she pleaded guilty to driving on Charlton Esplanade at Torquay with a BAC of .11 per cent.

And Timothy Otto Grosse, 29 of Tamaree, had less than one drink too many on November 17. He was granted a work licence, fined $350 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded, for driving in Tozer St with a BAC of .066 per cent.

And at the lowest "honest mistake” end of the drink driving scale, Peter Sydney Ogle, 68 or Anderleigh was fined for a .057 per cent reading that showed him to have been only a fraction over the limit.

But that offence was made worse by an even more marginal but still excessive reading in 2013, when he blew .051 per cent.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.