Cattleman's Bar to get 'Muddy'

GET along to the Vanderfield Cattleman's Bar in the Pavilion to listen to the Muddy Flats Band.

Performing on Thursday and Friday nights up until midnight, the Muddy Flats Band is a popular five piece covers band.

Band spokesman, Bevan said the group are looking forward to playing this year's Gympie Show.

"We have performed with many big recording stars like Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan, Chad Morgan and the Sunny Cow Girls, just to name a few. We have also played at many music musters around the State. We are looking forward to the 2017 show,” Bevan said.

Major sponsors of the Cattleman's Bar are Vanderfield, retailers of John Deere, Hino and many other brands of farming equipment.