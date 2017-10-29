Cattle killed in truck roll over

UPDATE: IT took two Clayton's Heavy vehicle tow trucks several hours this afternoon to clean up after a cattle truck carrying 78 cattle rolled on a notorious bend of the Burnett Highway just north of Goomeri.

The driver extricated himself from the vehicle directly after the accident before emergency crews arrived.

Four of the cattle were killed outright in the accident and a further 12 had to be euthanised on site, but 62 head survived their ordeal aboard a Warrego Livestock Transport truck.

The Burnett Highway, five minutes north of Goomeri was under stop/go control for around 45 minutes while clean-up crews washed the road down to clear diesel and debris.

According to local source, Lieutenant Paula Woodall of the Goomeri Urban Auxillary Fire Brigade, this is the eighth rollover at that particular bend in the past six years.

EARLIER: A CATTLE truck driver has been taken to Murgon Hospital after the truck he was driving rolled off a bend on the Burnett Hwy, about five minutes north of Goomeri, Queensland Ambulance and Police spokesmen have confirmed this afternoon.

The accident happened just before midday and the QAS spokesman confirmed the male driver removed himself from the vehicle before ambulance crews arrived on the scene.

He was suffering from a laceration to the head but is otherwise believed to be uninjured.

He was transported to Murgon Hospital.

A QPS spokesman said there were initial reports that some of the cattle were trapped inside the truck, but could not go on the record to confirm those reports.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident.