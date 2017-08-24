26°
Cattle dog trials big hit in the bush

24th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
WINNER: Sam Viner of Tansey, winner of the Bushhandler event at the Working Cattle Dog Trials last weekend at Widgee.
WINNER: Sam Viner of Tansey, winner of the Bushhandler event at the Working Cattle Dog Trials last weekend at Widgee.

LAST weekend's Widgee Dog Trails were an enormous success with spectators from as far away as Melbourne enjoying the weekend.

Entries were received from Northern NSW as well as South East & Western Queensland.

Winner of both the Open & Novice sections was Kevin Bell of NSW while Anita Albeck of Wallumbilla took out the Maiden trophy.

The Bushhandler event was very close, with only one point between first and second place getters.

Sam Viner of Tansey proudly received the Blue Ribbon while runner up was Ben Chubb with his dog Bullzeye.

Organiser Mick Seeney would like to acknowledge the hard work of the many volunteers who helped with the overall success of the event, and a big Thank-You to all those sponsors who gave so willingly to such a great cause.

All proceeds from the weekend will be donated to Angel Flight.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

CRAFT GROUP

MUSTERING numbers for an early start on Wednesday, members met in Mary Street to "Muster” their Tree.

With bits of fabric, hand-made guitars and musical notes, along with a few jillaroos and Keith Urban on a tea towel, the decor was finally completed.

Once everyone was satisfied, it was time to stroll along Mary St for some well earned coffee and cake.

Next week you'll find them working diligently with small sets of pliers, bits of wire, lots of tiny beads, baubles and clips, assembling small items of jewellery which will be donated to the new Koala Action Group, helping fundraise for the protection of Koalas in the Widgee environs. For further details contact Alice Burke on 5484 9156.

MAD HATTERS

THOSE nutty and outlandish Red Hat Ladies, aka the Widgee Mad Hatters, were up to their old tricks last Thursday, holding their monthly get-together at the Phoenix Hotel.

Lunch was a slightly more formal affair due to the locale but that didn't stop their usual mischief and mayhem.

Muster gear was the costume of choice with Annie Oakley dropping in for a quick visit, complete with belt, boots and assorted leather attachments.

The Red Hatters meet monthly for friendship, support and social contact.

It's always lots of laughs along with plenty of good old fashioned banter and repartee.

If you'd like to come along and enjoy lunch with these weird and wonderful people, please contact Marilyn Belford on 5484 9132.

INDOOR BOWLS

SENSATIONAL play on Monday with everyone playing left handed, which really put the cat among the pigeons.

Mollydooker Di wasn't affected of course and topped the ladder for the second week running, scoring 56 points.

In second place was Jeanette on 49 while Gloria was relegated to third with 46.

Fourth place went to Russell with his total of 39 points while the rest decided their scores weren't even worth a mention.

It's always fun at Widgee Indoor Bowls.

The club meets every Monday in the Memorial Hall with games beginning from 9am to 12pm. It's a very social and amiable group, on the lookout for some new members.

If you'd like to give it a go then come along on Monday and meet the gang.

For further details contact Gloria Portas on 5484 9135.

WIDGEE MARKETS

WIDGEE Markets are celebrating Father's Day next month, with lots of great gifts for the man of the house.

Shoppers will find lots of tempting ideas to buy for their dad or even themselves.

Come along and join the fun.

The markets are held on the first Saturday of the month, in the grounds of Widgee General Store. A few sites are still available and they're only $5.

For further information contact Lyn on 5484 0102 or 0408 734 478.

CAMP DRAFT

NEXT weekend is the annual Widgee Camp draft & Bushman's Carnival, one of the more popular events in the Gympie region.

Kicking off from 6:30am on Saturday, September 2, it's an event not to be missed for camp draft enthusiasts.

Applications are available from the Widgee Hall & Rec Association on 5484 0282 or via email to: lafflock@bigpond.com.

Widgee showgrounds have full camping facilities with a few powered sites available.

There'll be a licensed bar and canteen operating the entire weekend, so spectators will be well supplied with food and drinks.

Great meals both nights plus entertainment to keep those toes a-tapping, it's an event for the whole family to enjoy.

Topics:  angel flight australia dog trials gympie widgee news

