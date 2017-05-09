23°
Cats won't let their losses get them down

Rowan Schindler
| 9th May 2017 1:46 PM
POSITIVE IN DEFEAT: They may have been defeated but the Gympie Cats are taking positives out of their losses. Emily Warhurst (pictured with the ball) looks ahead before making a pass.
POSITIVE IN DEFEAT: They may have been defeated but the Gympie Cats are taking positives out of their losses. Emily Warhurst (pictured with the ball) looks ahead before making a pass.

GYMPIE Cats experienced another baptism of fire as they went down 6.11-47 to 0.2-2 against Hinterland Blues at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Women's head coach Tony Kirsopp said there are plenty of positives in the defeat.

"We got beaten but we are improving.

"It is all confidence. We are still pretty raw.”

For many of the women it's their first season in the sport.

"Some of the girls are coming into the game for the first time.

"First game they were nervous. Second game they were beginning to know what to expect.

"Some of the girls who have never played really came into their own during the game.”

Similarly, the men's team were schooled in the lessons of commitment when they went down heavily 13.7-85 to 2.3-15 against Brothers Bulldogs AFC in Bundaberg on Saturday.

Gympie Cats senior coach Glenn Warren said his team made the journey to Bundaberg barely scraping a team together.

"The boys went up to Bundaberg and we had a bare 18, with two more players pitching in to make it 20 but a few blokes were injured.

"So we had 15 fully fit blokes.”

Warren praised his players' efforts over the weekend but issued some criticism.

"But there's a bit of a lack of commitment. If everyone showed commitment, we'd be unbeatable.”

Warren said his players performed well but were overrun by the commitment of a Bundaberg team serviced by a steady stream of substitutes. A luxury Gympie did not have.

"Brothers are one of the top sides and only beat us by 10 goals.

"Looking at the big picture we did pretty well. The boys stuck it out and fought to the end.”

High flying Brothers sit pretty on top of the table with 18 points, undefeated after five rounds. It is the opposite story for Gympie, who languish at the foot of the table with two points.

"Look, they (Brothers) set pretty well off their back line. Their running play was pretty good. We probably dominated the midfield but just basically their work rate around the ground was a lot better than ours.

"Going into the last quarter we were only six goals down, so that shows something for our character.”

Gympie Cats AFL Club host arguably their club's biggest fixture this weekend - the club's annual Gala Day.

The day kicks off at the club this Saturday May 13 from 11.30, with guest speakers, including AFL Queensland CEO Dean Warren and Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran.

The Men's senior team take on the Bay Power at 2pm and the women face Pine Rivers at 4.45pm.

Live entertainment from 7pm. Tickets are $30 each and must be pre-purchased from the canteen or Signarama, 100 Mellor St, Gympie.

For more information, phone Justin on 5483 6477 during business hours, or Ann-Marie on 0438 105 920.

"If there is anyone out there who are still looking to get into the game, come on down.

"If they want to put on their boots they are more than welcome,” Kirsopp said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  afl gympie cats australian football club gympie sport women's afl

