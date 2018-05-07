Cats shred Maryborough with soul crushing score

LEADING THE PACK: Gympie forward Hayden Graham looks to kick another goal to extend his sides lead.

Aussie Rules: Despite missing 10 players, the Gympie Cats kicked their way to a massive win over the Maryborough Bears at home on Saturday.

The Cats handed the Bears their sixth defeat with the final score just short of 300, 44. 24(288) to 2. 1(13).

Gympie's game could not be faulted, kicking a staggering 44 goals while defending their goals and keeping the Bears to just two goals.

Cats forward Hayden Graham kicked 14 goals, matching his previous record.

"When I was playing in under-18s this was my record. It was a good confidence booster for me and the whole team,” he said.

"I will be taking each game week by week but as a team, hopefully, we can carry on what we did this weekend.”

Although the forwards continued to extend the lead, the centres made their mark in the game.

"A crucial aspect of the game was in the centre of the field. The centres were under a lot of pressure but they made the highest tackle count this year for us,” he said.

"As a team, we reiterated what we wanted to do in other games by switching the ball and breaking the line at all costs which opened up the game.”

Graham moved from his traditional position and unleashed on the Bears, showing fans what the new recruit was capable of.

"I played a different role compared to my traditional centre half-forward. I was playing deeper,” he said.

Cats coach Courtney Findlay said the side was finally gelling together as a unit.

"We have taken some time to gel as a side because of the new recruits and merging with Pomona,” he said.

"All the players are coming together and getting to know each other.”

Gympie will enjoy a bye this weekend as they prepare for their clash against the top side in the comp, Across the Waves.

"We currently have 10 key players injured but hopefully with the bye this week we can hopefully get four or five players back,” he said.

"The side has recovered well but we aren't at full throttle yet. We will be looking to be at full strength towards the back of the season.”

Despite the great effort from Gympie's attack, the victory reflected the old saying, there is no I in team.

"All the players shared the load quite well. It was an even performance from the whole side with winners all over the ground,” he said.

"It was an unselfish victory.”

Cats will hope to continue their great form when they head to Bundaberg to take on Across the Waves next Saturday at 3pm.