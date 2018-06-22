Cats ready to claw their way to the top

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats will be hoping to tighten their defence going in the Hervey Bay Bombers clash tomorrow.

Taking on the top-placed Bay Power last Saturday was going to be tough.

After a rusty start, the Cats started to find form in the third and fourth quarters but fell 32 points short.

Jack Cross and Liam Hennings led the charge, kicking two goals each.

Jack Hayes going on for Troy Cunningham.

Lanze Magin, Henry Hamilton, Troy Cunningham, Dean Rawlins and Brodie Hare joined the forwards, all kicking one goal.

The Cats will be hoping to put last week's loss behind them and focus on tomorrow's game.

"We will be putting that one behind us and get back on track,” Cats vice-captain Tim Ellingsen said.

"There is a focus on defence and attack but we will be wanting to get back to playing some good footy.

Australian Football - Gympie Cats vs The Waves Bundaberg - Jack Cross and Jesse Lawrence

"It is a fresh week and a new game at home, we will be trying to come away with a win.”

With the Cats and Bombers both sitting next to each other on the ladder, it will be another important game for the home side.

"Our defence was a bit scrambled last weekend but we are looking in better shape for the Bombers clash,” Ellingsen said.

"Tuesday was a tough training session which the boys got through but the boys are up to the challenge.”

As the Cats hunt a finals appearance, Ellingsen says every game from now on is going to be important.

Cats v Bombers tomorrow at Ray Warren Oval at 4pm.